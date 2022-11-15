Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
DEQ authorizes Blackfoot to lift boil advisory
BLACKFOOT -- The Department of Environmental Quality has authorized the city of Blackfoot to lift its week-long boil advisory, the city said in a notice released Friday afternoon. The city hired Mountain West Water Works, a company out of Rexburg, as consultants to help troubleshoot and evaluate the water issue,...
Post Register
Optimism found in latest boil order update
BLACKFOOT -- There was optimism found in Thursday's update from the city of Blackfoot on the city's boil order situation. A city news release said results from Wednesday's water samples were received and they were all clean. The boil advisory is still in effect and city officials say they are "cautiously optimistic about the samples we have submitted (Thursday). We will have results (Friday) afternoon."
Blackfoot remains under water boil order
BLACKFOOT — No E. coli bacteria has been found in testing results from samples collected Monday from Blackfoot’s water system and returned Tuesday afternoon, but a boil order remains in effect, according to a city news release. The city said two out of eight of the samples still show total coliform, but no E. coli. Eight more samples were sent Tuesday to a testing lab, and the city expects those results back Wednesday afternoon, the release said. ...
Pocatello Street Department bracing for winter after November snow
Winter has already left its calling card in November in the Gate City, with the Street Department hitting right back. The post Pocatello Street Department bracing for winter after November snow appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple crashes reported on I-15, police ask drivers to use caution in winter weather
BLACKFOOT — Police are on the scene of multiple crashes on I-15 near Blackfoot. Falling snow and slick roads contributed to the wrecks and Idaho State Police asks all drivers to use caution. The latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department can be found here. Check out live...
School canceled for Teton Elementary today
School has been canceled for Teton Elementary School today. The post School canceled for Teton Elementary today appeared first on Local News 8.
BLM seeking public feedback on proposed phosphate mine in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is issuing a draft record of decision on the proposed mine that is...
rmef.org
Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases
Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace
Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 huge sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill
Recent vandalism at the Blackfoot Movie Mill has sparked changes in how the theater owners plan to operate. The post Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
Police investigate crash near Ucon
Idaho State Police is investigating on Thursday at 7:28 a.m. on US 20 at milepost 315, near Ucon. The post Police investigate crash near Ucon appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule
Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023. The post PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule appeared first on Local News 8.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
eastidahonews.com
Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings
IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall
POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. "We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral," he said. "They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral." ...
Post Register
Johnson's three TDs power Idaho past Idaho State 38-7
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Roshaun Johnson had three short touchdown runs, Marcus Harris returned an interception 56 yards for a score and Idaho breezed to a 38-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday. Johnson gave Idaho a first-quarter lead with a 2-yard run and gave the Vandals the lead...
Comments / 0