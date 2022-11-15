Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
All-purpose QB Harris dances through Rice in UTSA's 41-7 win
HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Frank Harris accounted for five touchdowns and 227 yards and Conference USA-leading UTSA smashed Rice 41-7. Harris’ 63- and 15-yard scoring runs put the Roadrunners ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. His 5-yard pass to Zakhari Franklin just before the quarter ended made it a three-score game. Down 41-0 just into the fourth, AJ Padgett threw a 43-yard touchdown to Bradley Rozner to get the Owls on the board.
voiceofalexandria.com
Tarleton snaps 3-game skid, routs Houston Christian 49-7
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Beau Allen threw three touchdown passes and Tarleton routed Houston Christian 49-7 in a nonconference matchup. Tarleton (6-5) snapped a three-game losing streak while Houston Christian (2-9) ends its season losing its last seven. Allen was 13-of-23 passing for 207 yards. Darius Cooper had six receptions for 155 yards receiving with a touchdown catch for Tarleton. Derrel Kelley III had 24 carries for 239 yards rushing and two scores. Justin Fomby threw for 152 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Houston Christian (2-9).
voiceofalexandria.com
Tune throws for 435 yards, 4 TDs; Houston beats ECU 42-3
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Clayton Tune completed 32 of 44 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns — two to Matthew Golden — and Houston scored the first 28 points as the Cougars beat East Carolina 42-3. Nathaniel Dell caught nine passes for 176 yards and his 12-yard touchdown reception opened the scoring less than 5 minutes into the game. Golden, who finished with eight receptions for 127 yards, caught two 26-yard touchdown throws from Tune in the third quarter and before a 14-play, 73-yard drive that took nearly-8 minutes off the clock culminated when Ta’Zhawn Henry scored on a 3-yard run that made it 42-3 with 6:11 to play. Keaton Mitchell had 129 yards rushing on 14 carries for East Carolina.
voiceofalexandria.com
Lankford's 3 late TDs lead Alabama A&M past Texas Southern
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xavier Lankford ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the final 11 minutes as Alabama A&M rallied to beat Texas Southern 24-20 in the season finale for both teams. Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a three-game skid. Donovan Eaglin ran for 120 yards on 20 carries for the Bulldogs and Keenan Hambrick had 139 yards receiving. Lankford finished 6-of-8 passing for 113 yards and added 76 yards rushing on seven carries. Body was 12-of-24 passing for 191 yards and two TDs and had 149 yards rushing on 17 carries for Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4).
voiceofalexandria.com
Eason jumpstarts Mississippi Valley St. past Prairie View
Jalani Eason threw a 15-yard touchdown to Sylvester Campbell and Kenneth Martin’s 47-yard pick-6 sparked Mississippi Valley State to a 27-7 win over Prairie View A&M. Those two plays late in the third quarter less than two minutes apart made it a 17-7 contest and the Delta Devils were never threatened. Jaden Stewart ran for 85 yards on 18 carries and Trazon Connley ran for 68 yards on 12 carries for Prairie View.
Comments / 0