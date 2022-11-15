ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fordham 79, Ill.-Chicago 65

ILL.-CHICAGO (2-2) Fens 2-3 4-4 8, Anderson 2-9 2-2 8, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 1-2 1-3 3, Okani 10-14 0-0 21, Jones 4-12 0-0 9, Brownell 1-2 0-0 2, Skobalj 1-4 0-0 3, Yaklich 1-2 2-2 5, Clay 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 9-11 65.
CHICAGO, IL
Butler 89, The Citadel 42

THE CITADEL (2-2) Clark 2-11 1-3 5, Spence 0-1 1-2 1, Ash 4-12 0-0 10, Durr 3-5 0-0 7, McAllister 1-4 0-0 2, Morgan 2-5 2-2 7, Price 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 2-10 1-2 5, Conrad 1-2 0-0 3, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Carpio 0-1 0-0 0, J.Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 5-9 42.
CHARLESTON, SC
Northwestern 84, S. Illinois 69

S. ILLINOIS (0-3) Nard 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 6-6 8, Holmes 2-9 0-0 6, Love 1-3 0-0 2, Randle 3-11 0-2 6, Hughes 2-2 2-2 6, Taylor 7-11 6-7 20, Jones 4-13 4-4 14, Mason 3-9 1-2 7, Belcher 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 19-23 69. NORTHWESTERN (2-2) Shaw...
EVANSTON, IL

