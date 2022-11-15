ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville area’s unemployment rate steady at 2.5%

Florida’s unemployment rate rose slightly in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian but Jacksonville’s jobless rate remained steady in October, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Nov. 18. The unemployment rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties was 2.5% last...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

CAVA Grill opens two Jacksonville restaurants in Riverside and Bartram

CAVA Group has reopened two former Zoës Kitchens in Duval County as CAVA Grill. Cavagroup.com lists the Bartram Village and Riverside locations as open. The Riverside restaurant is at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 60, in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Bartram Village location is at 13920 Old St. Augustine...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll opening in St. Augustine

Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll announced plans for a Nov. 19 soft opening of its St. Augustine restaurant. It is the chain’s third location and the first in Florida. The restaurant, at 34 Granada St., is across the street from the Lightner Museum in the historic Downtown area. “The...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bennett Brown joins Old Glory Bank

Bennett Brown knows a lot about growing a new bank. His five-decade career includes starting and running two community banks in Jacksonville. Now Brown is part of a high-powered group taking over an old community bank in Oklahoma with plans to turn the small institution into a national digital bank.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Station Fleming Island apartments sold for $51.3 million

Completed this year, The Station Fleming Island apartments at 1757 Theodora Lane in Fleming Island sold Nov. 15 for $51.3 million. Bristol Fleming Island Partners LLC of Franklin, Tennessee, sold the community to Amzak Station LLC of Boca Raton. Amazak Station is part of Amzak Capital Management. Cliff Taylor and...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Planet Fitness, 14444 Beach Blvd., No. 80, contractor is JL Stone Construction LLC, interior renovation, $541,305. Deerfoot Point Condominium Association Inc., 7150 Deerfoot Point Circle, contractor is Florida Certified Contractors LLC, five stucco replacement permits, $21,700. Office, Bank, Professional. ShayCore Office park, 576 St. Johns Bluff Road N., contractor is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

