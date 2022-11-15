Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Report: Southeastern Grocers exploring a sale
The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 17 that Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más, is exploring a sale, citing people familiar with the matter. The report comes about a year after the supermarket operator canceled its plans to go public. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
$20 million Port Commerce Center starting construction in North Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Nov. 17 for Vardaman Construction LLC to build the 237,500-square-foot Port Commerce Center on 38 acres in North Jacksonville along Alta Drive, west of Interstate 295. The site address is 10616 Alta Drive. Jason Duck, Vardaman senior project manager, said Nov. 18 the construction cost...
