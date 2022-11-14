What’s Legal About Cancer? Insurance, Employment, Finances. On December 14th at 12:00pm ET, join COA’s Rose Gerber, MS, Director of Patient Advocacy & Education and Monica Fawzy Bryant, Esq, Chief Operating Officer, Triage Cancer, to gain insight into the important insurance, employment and financial issues impacting cancer patients. Triage Cancer recognizes that patients’ needs vary over time, while newly diagnosed patients are concerned with treatment options and how their cancer care is covered by insurance, during treatment patients are concerned about their employment rights. After completing treatment, concerns may shift towards survivorship care planning, relationship issues, and managing finances. - Register here for this event.

2 DAYS AGO