Read full article on original website
Related
thepostathens.com
OU puts on “Hotel Berry,” showcases Athens’ past
A beautifully crafted set flowing with dazzling costumes and inspiring actors filled the audience with interest as Ohio University highlighted the story of the Berry Hotel, which stood strong on Court Street for nearly 80 years. “Hotel Berry,” a production produced by the Ohio University College of Fine Arts professional...
thepostathens.com
Student Senate: Division of Diversity and Inclusion discuss events, goals
Student Senate met Wednesday and heard from Interim Vice President Salome Nnoromele and Executive Director Duane Bruce of Diversity and Inclusion of Ohio University’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion. Nnoromele said the Division of Diversity and Inclusion’s goal is to foster a sense of belonging within diverse people on...
thepostathens.com
Weekender Briefs: Music, dance events dominate the weekend
IEW Photo Contest Exhibit at Alden Library, 30 Park Place, will be on display in the library’s International Collections on the first floor. The contest features the winners from categories such as People, Crossing Cultures and Sense of Place. The event is open all day, and it is the last day to enjoy the exhibit.
thepostathens.com
The Post Weekly Round-Up Ep. 11
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. In the last episode before Thanksgiving break, the...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio's offense can't come together against Maryville
Ohio was shutout for the first time this season Friday. One week after only scoring one goal against Pitt and falling at home for the first time since Feb. 12, Ohio failed to score a goal against Maryville. For the first time all season, Ohio’s offense could not come together, and it lost 2-0.
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Everything to know for Ohio's second series against Maryville
After a narrow loss to Pitt in its last matchup, Ohio is looking to rekindle its dominant ways in a series at home against fellow conference powerhouse, Maryville. The series is sure to be a battle of the offenses, as Maryville has consistently been clean with its offensive strategy. Series...
thepostathens.com
Football: What we learned from Tim Albin before Bowling Green
Ohio has arguably its biggest game Tuesday, and head coach Tim Albin knows it. The Bobcats will be competing with Bowling Green for the Mid-American Conference East Title and a spot in the MAC Championship. However, starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke is injured, and the Falcons are coming off an exciting 42-35 win over Toledo, who already clinched a spot in the Championship game.
thepostathens.com
Fake FBI agent calls, stolen narcotics reported
Athens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Stone Road in Athens on a complaint of a suspicious person. While patrolling the area, officers made contact with a man matching the description. Deputies informed the man to stay off property that belongs to people he doesn’t know. No further action was taken.
Comments / 0