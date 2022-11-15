This may sound like a recurring theme or even a broken record, but how motivated are the Sooners? Do some of them just want this season to end? At post-practice player interviews on Monday night, the tone was morose, the body language was deflated and the facial expressions were flat. That happens to a team with championship DNA that falls to 5-5 on the season and loses two in a row. Oklahoma State won’t feel sorry for the Sooners. If there’s an opening, OSU will pounce on it and try to make it a blowout. With the history of this series and OU ending it by heading off to to the SEC? The Cowboys would not take their foot off the gas. The question is, does OU let it get to that? The Sooners are good enough to win this game. Oddsmakers say OU is a 7.5-point favorite. But have the Oklahoma players bounced back emotionally? Are they willing to fight through adversity? Are they focused enough to cut out the mental mistakes?

NORMAN, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO