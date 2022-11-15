ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

New Jersey 101.5

Deer crashes through window of New York nursing home

We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
JOHNSTOWN, NY
Hot 99.1

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business

As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Truck drivers brace for storm in Western New York

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The Capital Region may not be the main target for the impending storm in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t impact travel or the supply chain. At the Plaza 23 Travel Center near the Port of Albany News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with drivers like Scott Warner who was […]
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!

Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
103.9 The Breeze

Sorry, Life Sux! Troopers in Upstate NY Pop Driver with Fake Inspection

SORRY LIFE SUX...INSUFFICIENT FUNDS AND A BABY 2023. Times are tough, we get that. But when it comes to operating a motor vehicle in the State of New York, rules are rules. A driver in Upstate NY was pulled over recently and when Troopers from the Endwell State Police took a closer look at the vehicle, they couldn't help but notice something really "off" about the vehicle inspection sticker placed on her windshield.
ENDWELL, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

