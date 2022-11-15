Read full article on original website
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Deer crashes through window of New York nursing home
We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business
As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
Local, healthy food market coming to downtown Bennington
Bennington Community Market is located just a block off the main intersection in the heart of downtown Bennington. Although not open yet, Assistant Manager and Head Baker Emily Gold, said the Market is focused on making healthy, fresh food accessible to everyone in the community.
Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
Metropolitan Church hosts Thanksgiving basket gifting
Metropolitan Church along with Price Chopper, MVP Healthcare, Brown & Weinraub PLLC, and The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be hosting an Annual Thanksgiving Basket Gifting. The event will be held Monday, November 21 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York State
This week a popular restaurant chain known for its crispy chicken sandwiches and waffle fries opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest New York location in Buffalo.
Float construction underway for Schenectady Holiday Parade
The Schenectady Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 19, and NEWS10 was given a sneak peek at some of the floats being made.
Truck drivers brace for storm in Western New York
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The Capital Region may not be the main target for the impending storm in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t impact travel or the supply chain. At the Plaza 23 Travel Center near the Port of Albany News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with drivers like Scott Warner who was […]
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
Teen, 14, shot on Second Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a teenaged boy was shot Friday night.
Sorry, Life Sux! Troopers in Upstate NY Pop Driver with Fake Inspection
SORRY LIFE SUX...INSUFFICIENT FUNDS AND A BABY 2023. Times are tough, we get that. But when it comes to operating a motor vehicle in the State of New York, rules are rules. A driver in Upstate NY was pulled over recently and when Troopers from the Endwell State Police took a closer look at the vehicle, they couldn't help but notice something really "off" about the vehicle inspection sticker placed on her windshield.
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Capital Region ready for snow
Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
