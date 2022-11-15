ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House

Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
Taking Your Business Overseas with Lehigh SBDC's Andrea Hampton | LV Business Beat

Small business owners may seldom think about international markets, because they are, well, “small businesses.” But what if there was an opportunity to expand beyond the U.S., and what if some seasoned consultants could help with not only market evaluations, but also with insight into the promotion of business opportunities?
Governor-Elect Shapiro Lays Out Transition Plans

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor-elect, is laying out how he’ll assume power from outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf in January. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pa-gov-elect-josh-shapiro-lays-out-transition-plans-and-policy-goals-in-his-first-post-election-press-appearance/. (Original air-date: 11/19/22)
