New Report Analyzes Youth Mental Health Crisis, Spotlights Efforts of Local High School | WDIY Local News
Suicide risk and depression symptoms are on the rise for Pennsylvania youth, including those in the Lehigh Valley. A newly-released report by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute has raised alarms. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The 27-page report, released by the nonprofit Lehigh Valley Justice Institute, said two in...
Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House
Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a parking lot in Fort Myers surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a white tent. It's a sunny, breezy Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building in late September. The congregation,...
Taking Your Business Overseas with Lehigh SBDC's Andrea Hampton | LV Business Beat
Small business owners may seldom think about international markets, because they are, well, “small businesses.” But what if there was an opportunity to expand beyond the U.S., and what if some seasoned consultants could help with not only market evaluations, but also with insight into the promotion of business opportunities?
Governor-Elect Shapiro Lays Out Transition Plans
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor-elect, is laying out how he’ll assume power from outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf in January. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pa-gov-elect-josh-shapiro-lays-out-transition-plans-and-policy-goals-in-his-first-post-election-press-appearance/. (Original air-date: 11/19/22)
State House Committee Advances Articles of Impeachment Against Philadelphia DA Krasner
A Pennsylvania state House committee has approved the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/15/pennsylvania-state-house-tees-up-vote-to-remove-philadelphia-da-larry-krasner/. (Original air-date: 11/15/22)
