WTAP
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339. Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief...
WTAP
Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avery in Parkersburg Saturday afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, the call came in around 3:38 P.M. Officials at the scene say that one car ran a red light, but they do not believe any...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Airport Authority accepts manager’s resignation
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is once again looking for a manager. The Wood County Airport Authority held an emergency meeting Friday morning at the county courthouse and voted 4-0 to accept the resignation of Denise Myers, who started in the job Aug. 1. “Our current manager...
WTAP
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the 43 hundred block of State Route 555 in Little Hocking. According to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier, one person was burned and transported to the hospital. One pet was found dead. According to...
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission discusses cost of moving power transformer
PARKERSBURG — The county is proposing a three-way split on the costs of moving a power transformer at the site of the new Wood County Resiliency Center with the costs being split between the Wood County Commission, MonPower and the local television station. Commissioners met with representatives of the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-13: * Teressa Gale Harper, 4901 Fourth Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Jessica Lynn Waggoner, Cairo, pleaded no contest to speeding and fined $180.25.
WTAP
Parkersburg police officers get active shooter training
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officers with Parkersburg Police Department got active shooter training. Parkersburg police sent two of its officers to Memphis, Tenn. back in September to become certified instructors for active shooter situations. Both officers did a total of 16 hours each of training officers in the area. Including...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Historic Harmar Bridge repair continues
The Historic Harmar Bridge Company is methodically making progress on its way to reopening the pedestrian bridge that has so much to give Marietta: history, tourism, convenience, pedestrian safety and a sweet, brief respite from street traffic, provided courtesy of the peaceful river. At tonight’s Marietta City Council meeting, the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Development exec, Wood County Commission discuss area’s housing needs
PARKERSBURG — The area is in need of housing for a variety of people, a local development official told the Wood County Commission on Thursday. Wood County Development Executive Director Lindsey Piersol told the commission about Monday’s presentations by Patrick Bowen of Bowen National Research on the housing needs and availability in the area.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopening moved to Fall 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will stay closed throughout the remainder of the rehabilitation project. The bridge is expected to reopen in early Fall 2023 to both passenger cars and commercial traffic. Parkersburg Bridge Partners say keeping the bridge closed will shorten the construction timeline by three...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre BOE working to address staffing issues
BELPRE — The Belpre City Schools Board of Education is continuing its efforts to deal with staffing shortfalls. At Thursday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved a change to the district’s temporary substitute teacher requirements. Under Ohio Senate Bill 1, for the 2022-23 school year, the board will...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Children’s Listening Place receives $2K donation from McDonald’s
PARKERSBURG — A local business owner wants to bring awareness for a non-profit organization where he serves as a member of the Board of Directors. Chad Nemesek, owner of several area McDonald’s restaurants, has donated $2,000 to The Children’s Listening Place Child Advocacy Center. “Every Friday, I...
WSAZ
Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
YMCA of Parkersburg opens Optimum Learning Lab
PARKERSBURG — The YMCA of Parkersburg has celebrated the opening this month of the Optimum Learning Lab in the After-School room at the YMCA. The lab will help children participating in the After-school and Summer Camp Programs improve academic performance. Attending the grand opening were several Optimum executives, the...
WTAP
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months. Authorities were looking into reports of stolen...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge grants motion freeing up Ohio Valley University transcripts
PARKERSBURG — A judge has granted a motion allowing the receivership handling the property of the shuttered Ohio Valley University to release student transcripts. Some students have been unable to get copies of their transcripts since the board of directors decided to close the private, Church of Christ-affiliated school in December amid mounting debt and questions over its ability to continue conferring degrees.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Electrical fire damages Parkersburg house, no injuries
PARKERSBURG — An electrical fire damaged a Parkersburg residence early Wednesday morning, but all the occupants were able to get out safely. City firefighters were called to 1705 Spring St. at 2:10 a.m. and arrived at 2:13 a.m., Fire Chief Jason Matthews said. Two adults, two children and a dog were out of the house when firefighters arrived, he said.
