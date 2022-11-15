ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low for major agreements to come out of the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, but the recent floods in Pakistan and Nigeria boosted calls for urgent aid now. ...
Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts

Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to impacts of the climate crisis.The Alliance of Small Island...

