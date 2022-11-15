Read full article on original website
Related
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year
Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low for major agreements to come out of the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, but the recent floods in Pakistan and Nigeria boosted calls for urgent aid now. ...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on historic fund
Reaction as delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday
Shoma Uno defends men's title at NHK Trophy
Japan's Shoma Uno defended his men's title at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy, scoring a season best free skate and total score to beat compatriot Sota Yamamoto
Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts
Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to impacts of the climate crisis.The Alliance of Small Island...
Comments / 0