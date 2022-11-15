Read full article on original website
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Sees Disconnect With Darby Allin's AEW Character
Darby Allin is one of AEW's most popular stars, but Freddie Prinze Jr. feels there's a disconnect. Allin recently appeared on the November 2 episode of "Dynamite." He shared the ring with Jay Lethal in a losing effort thanks to interference from Cole Karter, who was dressed as Sting. Allin was then laid out with a guitar shot from Jeff Jarrett.
WWE SmackDown Results (11/18) - Two First Round World Cup Tournament Matches, Kevin Owens Returns, Shayna Baszler Vs. Shotzi
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on November 18, 2022, coming to you live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!. A first round match for the "SmackDown" World Cup are set to be held tonight, as Canada's Sami Zayn will go head-to-head with United Kingdom's Butch. Zayn and Butch have been at odds with one another over the past few weeks through the feud between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes respectively, and will both be participating in the upcoming WarGames match. Who will come out on top?
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
Road Dogg Never Saw The Big Deal With This WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer — and current Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE – "Road Dogg" Brian James has revealed which fellow legendary Superstar he doesn't rate as highly as others do. "I never saw what the big deal was with Bret Hart as a performer,"...
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
WWE Confirms The Bloodline's Lineup For WarGames Match At Survivor Series
As was previously expected, a WarGames match pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre & a mystery partner will headline the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. On the 11/18 "WWE SmackDown," "The Honorary Brute"...
Update On If Thunder Rosa Will Be Stripped Of AEW Women's Title
Much like the AEW TNT and the AEW World Championships before it, the AEW Women's World Championship has been on the sidelines recently, with Thunder Rosa out recovering from a back injury. In her place has been Toni Storm, who won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship at All Out and has defended the title since. With Rosa's return still a question mark, some are wondering if it's time to strip Rosa and make Storm the official undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. It's an idea that's not lost on AEW President Tony Khan either.
Toni Storm Believes Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of AEW Title On This Condition
Toni Storm holds the Interim AEW Women's World Championship while AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa remains sidelined with a back injury. When Rosa was unable to defend her title at All Out in September due to the injury, Storm won a fatal-four way at the event to capture the interim title and will put it on the line for the fourth time this Saturday at Full Gear against Jamie Hayter. When Rosa returns, she will face the Interim AEW Women's World Champion in a title unification match.
Update On Konnan's Health
Whether you weigh his time in U.S. promotions such as WCW and Impact Wrestling, his behind-the-scenes work in MLW, or his legendary career in Mexico for CMLL and now AAA, Konnan easily ranks amongst the legendary luchadors of the modern era. But in recent years, Konnan has had a number of health issues come up, and it appears there are some new major medical concerns he's dealing with at the moment.
Thunder Rosa Addresses AEW Stars Who Have An Issue With Her
It's been over three months since reigning AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa last performed in the ring. Rosa is currently on the sidelines with a back injury, but prior to her stepping away from the ring, rumors began to surface that the Mexican-born wrestler had heat with other talent behind the curtain in AEW. In response to those who seemingly have a problem with her, Rosa provided an honest outlook on "Busted Open Radio" after taking time to reflect.
Saraya On How She Is Different Than Paige
Saraya's first match since suffering a neck injury in WWE nearly five years ago takes place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view tonight in Newark, N.J.,when she squares off with former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. During the time she was unable to compete in the ring, Saraya (fka Paige) continued to appear on screen in WWE as "SmackDown" General Manager and later a panelist for "WWE Backstage" on FOX. Behind the scenes, the former WWE Divas Champion focused on her sobriety and has matured along the way.
Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.
Tony Khan Makes Big AEW Offer To AR Fox
After praising AR Fox in an interview earlier this week, it seems AEW co-owner Tony Khan is ready to take the next steps with the longtime independent talent after his strong showing on "AEW Dynamite" last night. In a video posted to Twitter following the show, backstage correspondent Lexy Nair broke the news to Fox that he was being offered a contract with the company.
This Is How Tony Khan Learned Pro Wrestling Is Not Real
AEW CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with "The Ringer" about his love of pro wrestling and how it started. Khan was 7 years old when he began his wrestling journey, by watching syndicated weekend programs, "Superstars" and "Wrestling Challenge." A few years later, at the age of 12, Khan learned pretty quickly from the internet how scripted pro wrestling really was.
MJF Questioned Who He Was After Sending Well Wishes To AEW Star
AEW's MJF is many things; wrestler, "Salt of the Earth", a pretty decent singer, one of the many stars of the upcoming film "The Iron Claw," and of course, the devil. But it appears recently that both god and devil were raging inside of MJF in one particular moment, and while he's ashamed that it happened, he apparently isn't ashamed enough to admit it.
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes Twitter Account After Intergender Wrestling Comments
For many years, intergender wrestling matches have been a source of controversy in the industry. Some feel that, if done the right way, there's no harm in having men go up against women. Others believe even simulated violence against women is something that is completely unacceptable. Count Scott "Scotty 2 Hotty" Garland as someone in the latter camp. The former WWE star took to Twitter to make his thoughts clear on taking part in intergender matches.
Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo
In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.
Insight Into Triple H Not Pursuing Big Feud In WWE NXT
Two factions wanted to collide on WWE TV for a lengthy program, but it wasn't meant to be. There was a time when the Undisputed Era was the most dominant stable on the "NXT" brand. Soon, "NXT" fans would witness the rise of another group, The Forgotten Sons. Members of Undisputed Era and The Forgotten Sons expressed interest in a feud behind the scenes.
