Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Clovis Mbaki of Milan was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, driving without a valid license/second offense, and speeding. Mbaki was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was processed and released.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
kq2.com
St. Joseph Transit dealing with staffing shortages
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bus routes are typically a well oiled machine, as the engine churns and the tires roll one to a precise location at a precise time. But this hasn't been the case as of late as the St. Joseph Transit system has had its fair share of challenges.
kq2.com
Missouri drivers average $3.30 per gallon
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to AAA, nearly 49 million of the nearly 55 million traveling this Thanksgiving will be driving. While gas is still expensive, AAA reports the national average per gallon was $3.72, prices are down from just last week. Here in Missouri, drivers in the show me state...
Car chase from Kansas to Colorado ends with driver in custody
A car chase from Kansas to Colorado on Tuesday ended with the driver in custody.
kq2.com
Tammy Renee' Helton
Tammy Renee’ (Long) Helton 55 of Tarkio, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, lost her battle to lung cancer November 10th of 2022 surrounded by the ones she loved. She was born February 15th of 1967 at Methodist Hospital in St. Joseph to Madonna(Crail) Irminger and the late Franklin Long.
kq2.com
Car safety tips for cold weather
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As winter weather approaches… travel can begin to become dangerous if one is unprepared. As millions of Americans gear up for a holiday commute, the Missouri Department of Transportation shares their tips on traveling during this busy time. “Probably the biggest message would be just to...
kq2.com
Dee Alexander Minnis III
Dee Minnis, 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away on November 11, 2022. Dee was born on January 17, 1943, in Atchison, Kansas, to the late Dee Alexander Minnis Jr. and Kathryn Patricia (McGinnis) Minnis. Dee attended Sacred Heart Parish and Sacred Heart Elementary School in Atchison. He graduated from Maur Hill - Mount Academy in 1961.
Missourinet
Missouri correctional officers getting settlement checks
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Missouri is sending out settlement checks to thousands of current and former correctional officers. The checks mark the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre- and post-shift security clearance work.
kq2.com
Red Cross to host second annual blood drive in memory of Will Walker
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in the memory of Will Walker. Will was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma when he was 9-years-old. Will passed away on November 15, 2021. Angie Springs from the American Red Cross said a press release that donating blood is...
kq2.com
Mary Kay Wiedmaier
Mary Catherine “Mary Kay” Wiedmaier, 89, passed away Nov. 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 10, 1933 in Kansas City, Kansas to Clemence M. Augustine and Mary Katherine (Mollus) Augustine. Mary Kay attended high school at Convent of the Sacred Heart in St....
kq2.com
12 Days of Christmas Food Drive
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you are interested in helping someone this holiday season. Second Harvest is also holding its 12 days of Christmas Food Drive. From now until December 22, the organization is asking for help collecting food for the campus cupboard program. The food that is collected will be...
kq2.com
Betty Benge
Betty Benge, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away, November 14, 2022. Betty was born December 10, 1950 in Civil Bend, MO, to Robert and Emma (Dunn) King. She worked as a CNA for a number of years. She married Steve Benge in Aurora, IL on May 24, 1972, and he...
kq2.com
Community Missions aims to help the homeless as cold weather moves in
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the winter weather starts to move in Community Missions aims to get people off the streets in hopes of saving lives. "The main focus of the cold weather shelter is to literally get people off the streets during cold weather right? To prevent E.D. visits to prevent death on the streets prevent frostbite," explains CMC Executive Director Rachel Bittiker.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0