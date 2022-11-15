ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

LVPC takes dim view of Lower Saucon landfill expansion

The proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is probably going to move forward. Even opponents of the plan say that, after a 4-1 preliminary vote by township council. That did not stop township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon from taking her case against expansion to the Lehigh Valley...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton School District to receive $10 million grant for West Scranton Intermediate School

As the Scranton School District begins a major renovation to West Scranton Intermediate School, the state will provide a $10 million boost. The project will receive the funds from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, state leaders announced late Friday. The total cost for the project, which includes creating classrooms with walls, is about $42 million.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD lockdowns top of mind at school board meeting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Monday's lockdown of three schools in Allentown was a hot topic at the school district's board of directors meeting Thursday night. Three schools — Dieruff High School, Allen High School, and Trexler Middle School — were locked down Monday due to multiple threats of potential violence that police said was found not credible and unsubstantiated.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pen Argyl High School wraps up 'Stuff the Bus' campaign

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Pen Argyl High School wrapped up its "Stuff the Bus" campaign Thursday afternoon. Students and teachers donated food for families in need in Pen Argyl so they can have a full Thanksgiving meal. Items were being collected since Halloween.
PEN ARGYL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive today. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas tree to be lit in Reading next week

READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week. The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets. The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Winter Village in Easton to open

EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton man gets jail time for cocaine trafficking

A city man was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine, according to the United States attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Arnaldo Caban-Soto, 29, also received three years of supervised release. Authorities saw Caban-Soto taking a package containing a significant quantity of illegal...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Family of slain Hazleton min-mart clerk files wrongful death lawsuit; names gaming companies

HAZLETON, Pa. - Attorneys for the family of Ashokkumar Patel say he was paid just over minimum wage to sell potato chips, gas and run what they call a "mini casino." Patel was working at Craig's Food Mart in Hazleton in December 2020 when Jafet Rodriguez, a customer who frequently played six video skill games at the store, robbed it of $14,000 and fatally shot Patel in the process.
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man continues to aid loved ones in Puerto Rico

READING, Pa. — A tropical climate, ice hockey, and an effort to help those in need combine for an odd trio, but to one Reading man, it all made sense. "In my mind, I'm merging three things together, hurricane relief efforts, which is the backbone of something I love to do and talk about, the Reading Royals association, and the Puerto Rico Hockey Association," said Vic Corcino, who was on the ground years ago when a hurricane hit.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy