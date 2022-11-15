On Sunday, November 19, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate a homicide on the main campus of the University of New Mexico (UNM). State Police investigators learned that at about 3:00 am there was an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. During the altercation, both individuals sustained gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator and the 21-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known. The 19-year-old will not be identified until the next of kin has been properly notified.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO