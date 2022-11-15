Read full article on original website
We Get The Community We Deserve
It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to receive the support of 3,548 voters and those without voting rights who contribute equally, and sometimes more, to our community. I’m sorry I didn’t knock on enough doors, shake enough hands, and kiss enough babies to win it, but this community has too much potential for good to give up on it. Please keep voting for people over parties and we’ll get the community we deserve.
Kiwanis Aluminum Collection Is Saturday
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Los Alamos Kiwanis club will be collecting and buying aluminum cans to be sent for recycling. The collection location is the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Diamond Drive (near Sullivan Field). Collection hours are 9am to 1 pm. The community is encouraged to bring the aluminum cans they’ve had accumulating and help support our environment and the Kiwanis. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis.
LAPS: Ride The Bus Day Is Thursday, Dec. 1
Ride the Bus Day is Thursday, Dec. 1. Los Alamos Public Schools is encouraging all eligible students to ride the school bus to or from school that day which is the 80th day of school. This initiative not only helps the environment, but also funds the LAPS Transportation Department. Before school activities will not be held.
Councilor Sara Scott: Chapter 18 – What Is The Nuisance Code And Why Is It Being Updated?
I hope this fall finds you well and enjoying the natural beauty and crisp weather here in Los Alamos. In this note I’ll provide some information regarding the status of the Nuisance Code update, key changes being proposed to the code, background information on why this update was undertaken and how the current code has been used in our community.
LAPS: Still Time For Local Groups And Organizations To Offer Scholarships For Class Of 2023
Los Alamos High School will release the 2023 Local Scholarship packet to seniors in December. These scholarships, offered by many local organizations, are awarded to students pursuing college or technical and trade schools upon graduation. Awards are given not only for academic achievements, but also for athletics, music, art, and community service.
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town For Breakfast Dec. 3 Thanks To Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos is welcoming back jolly St. Nick at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa will be visiting with the good boys and girls in our community from 8am to noon at the parish hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 3700 Canyon Road. A continental breakfast will be available.
Los Alamos School Board Member Erin Green To Resign
The resignation of School Board member Erin Green is listed on the Los Alamos School Board agenda for Thursday evening as well as an action item for the board to decide on a process to use for her replacement. The Los Alamos Reporter reached out to Green by email but...
Los Alamos Co+Op Market Hosts Giving & Gifting Fair Sunday, Nov. 27
Black Friday…Small Business Saturday…Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday…if you’ve started thinking about holiday presents and end-of-year donations, you’re in good company. This year, the Los Alamos Cooperative Market is helping community members fulfill their December to-do lists with a “Giving & Gifting Fair” on Sunday, Nov....
SALA Gets Set To Launch
Allan Saenz, owner and operator of the SALA Event Center in the former Reel Deal building. Photo by Kevin Holsapple. The buzz is growing around the new SALA Event Center in downtown Los Alamos. “Our work is now at a feverish pace to complete all of the things that need...
LANL Seeks Expressions Of Interest In Establishment Of A Childcare Operation In Los Alamos To Address Childcare Issues Faced By Staff
Childcare services for Los Alamos National Laboratory staff and other working parents in the community has been a challenge for quite some time. At LANL, some 68 percent of staff with 0-5 years at LANL who are moving on to work elsewhere have cited the childcare challenge as one of their reasons for doing so.
Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin
Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
Two 2022 Pop-Up Shops To Hold Soft Openings Saturday Morning
Saturday morning, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters will hold a soft opening at 181 Central Park Square in Los Alamos, followed by Los Alamos Golf & Games later in the morning at the same location. The two businesses are part of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator program and will have their grand opening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Opened At 7 A.M. Saturday At 181 Central Park Square
Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters owners, from left, Jonny Baird, Scott Baird and Kate Kudynska are ready for customers at their 181 Central Park Square coffee shop. Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Scott Baird prepares a coffee for a customer Saturday morning at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters. Photo Courtesy Chamber...
Pajarito Astronomers Club Last Dark Night Star Party Is Saturday
Los Alamos County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Divisions have partnered up with the Pajarito Astronomers for the Dark Night program. Anyone with an interest in star gazing and the chance to look through a telescope is invited to come out to Spirio Soccer Fields Saturday night, Nov. 19, at Overlook Park in White Rock.
NMSP Investigating Homicide On UNM Campus In Albuquerque
On Sunday, November 19, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate a homicide on the main campus of the University of New Mexico (UNM). State Police investigators learned that at about 3:00 am there was an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. During the altercation, both individuals sustained gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator and the 21-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known. The 19-year-old will not be identified until the next of kin has been properly notified.
