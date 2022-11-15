Read full article on original website
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come. Snowfall totals...
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
Car engulfed in flames in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A car burst into flames shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The fire happened at Grape Street and MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. 69 News has heard no reports of injuries. There's no word on what caused the fire.
South Whitehall's Walbert Ave. could get new storage facility
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Planning Commission took a proposed self-storage facility plan under advisement Thursday night at the township building. The proposal, offered by Montar Group LLC, calls for a three-story, 112,800-square-foot self-storage facility with a 16-space parking lot at 3350 and 3354 Walbert Avenue.
Bigger warehouse proposed for Schantz Road in Upper Macungie
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed warehouse. The proposal calls for a 49,320-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.
LVPC takes dim view of Lower Saucon landfill expansion
The proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is probably going to move forward. Even opponents of the plan say that, after a 4-1 preliminary vote by township council. That did not stop township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon from taking her case against expansion to the Lehigh Valley...
Support for Pennsylvania's 800,000 veterans is still lacking
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has the better part of a million veterans living within the commonwealth, but support for them can be lacking. “I don’t like that veterans have to take care of veterans,” Rep. Joe Webster, D-Collegeville, said, noting a lack of centralized support. “Our nation should be taking care of these veterans. It shouldn’t fall to a 501(c)(3) or a group of guys just helping a veteran down the street … Our nation asks for the full measure – we’re not then taking care of them when they have sacrificed greater than the average citizen.”
Shift4 to move headquarters to Upper Saucon in the 2nd quarter of 2023
Shift4 Payments Inc., a company that processes billions of transactions annually, is moving its headquarters to Upper Saucon Township next year. The company's base is in Hanover Township (Lehigh County) now. Shift4 will move sometime in the second quarter of 2023, depending on when the space at the Dun & Bradstreet building at 3501 Corporate Parkway in Center Valley is ready.
Even colder and windy Sunday then temps warm for next week
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High: 35. The cold continues to be the big weather story for our weekend as high temperatures Saturday were even lower compared to the end of this past work and school week. While we did see mostly sunny skies Saturday, afternoon highs only reached the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with wind chills around or just below freezing thanks to a west-southwesterly wind occasionally gusting between 25 and 30 miles-per-hour. Typical highs this time of the year should still be in the low 50s. While the weather will remain dry and sunny for the remainder of the weekend, temperatures will continue to get colder giving us more of a January feel. Sunday is expected to feature highs just a few degrees above freezing along with gustier winds and wind chills down in the teens to start the day and likely only in the 20s even during the afternoon. The cold and wind begin to ease on Monday, at least a little, before it's a return to more seasonable temperatures for holiday travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and the Thanksgiving holiday with continued sunshine and highs around 50 degrees. Black Friday looks to be our next unsettled day with what now seems to be just a rain event.
Democrats win majority in Pa. House
HARRISBURG, Pa. - We now know which party will control the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2023. Republican State Rep. Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato in the tight race for the 151st District Thursday. The win means Democrats have secured the 102 seats needed...
Taylor Swift ticket troubles draw attention of Pa. AG
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many Taylor Swift fans who were hoping to score tickets to one of the Berks County-born pop star's concerts next year have been left high and dry in their efforts. The troubles involving Ticketmaster have now drawn the attention of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who...
Wilkes-Barre Twp. police surprised Trump PAC paid bill for extra security at arena rally
Much to the surprise of Wilkes-Barre Twp. Police Chief Will Clark, former President Donald Trump’s political action committee “Save America” paid his bill for extra police and public works overtime for his September rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Save America PAC reimbursed the township after...
