SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High: 35. The cold continues to be the big weather story for our weekend as high temperatures Saturday were even lower compared to the end of this past work and school week. While we did see mostly sunny skies Saturday, afternoon highs only reached the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with wind chills around or just below freezing thanks to a west-southwesterly wind occasionally gusting between 25 and 30 miles-per-hour. Typical highs this time of the year should still be in the low 50s. While the weather will remain dry and sunny for the remainder of the weekend, temperatures will continue to get colder giving us more of a January feel. Sunday is expected to feature highs just a few degrees above freezing along with gustier winds and wind chills down in the teens to start the day and likely only in the 20s even during the afternoon. The cold and wind begin to ease on Monday, at least a little, before it's a return to more seasonable temperatures for holiday travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and the Thanksgiving holiday with continued sunshine and highs around 50 degrees. Black Friday looks to be our next unsettled day with what now seems to be just a rain event.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO