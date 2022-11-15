Read full article on original website
Santa Claus helping West Virginia families count down to Christmas at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The holiday shopping season at Meadowbrook Mall officially began Saturday with the arrival of Santa Claus. He was escorted to a comfy chair by the Bridgeport High School marching band, which performed a rendition of "Joy to the World."
Towson secures 3 interceptions, beats Hampton 27-7
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns, Ubayd Steed made two interceptions in the first half and Towson beat Hampton 27-7 on Saturday. The Towson defense intercepted Hampton quarterback Malcolm Mays three times. Robert Javier returned his interception for a 70-yard touchdown with 8:04 left in the fourth quarter.
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
