GATLINBURG -- Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Richmond Tree Experts will implement temporary, single-lane road closures along the Spur for tree removal Monday, November 28 through Thursday, December 1. The Spur, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, will remain open, but motorists should expect delays. The single-lane closures...

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO