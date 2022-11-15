Read full article on original website
Related
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Liberals on Twitter fume after Musk reinstates Trump to platform: 'God help us'
Liberals and various celebrities on social media responded with frustration and concern after Elon Musk reinstated former President Trump to Twitter.
WVNews
Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
2024 POLL: Most Dem and GOP voters think they have a better chance at presidency without Biden or Trump
A new Marist Poll survey found most Republican and Democratic voters think their party has the best chance at victory in 2024 if Biden and Trump aren't the parties' nominees.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Republican Mega-Donors Ditch “Three-Time Loser” Donald Trump in Favor of Florida’s Ron DeSantis
Billionaires drawn to DeSantis after success in midterms. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In a week when the former one-term president Donald Trump announced he would be campaigning to become the President of the United States in 2024, it seems that many who he may have relied on for support are jumping ship - including many of the Republican party's most affluent financial donors.
Comments / 0