California State

The Conversation U.S.

How much can public schools control what students wear?

School dress codes can be harmful to LGBTQ students and students of color, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress. These codes can lead school officials to punish these two groups for simply who they are or for expressing themselves. However, it has long been held by the Supreme Court that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,” as a 1969 ruling put it. But that’s not carte blanche for students to go wild and wear just anything. As a professor of education policy who studies students’...
TENNESSEE STATE
Business Insider

Some colleges are so desperate for new students that they're offering slots to high schoolers who may not have even considered applying

Colleges nationwide are struggling to meet enrollment goals as more young people forgo a degree. Some have responded by making admissions offers to students who never officially applied. The cost of a college education has led many young Americans to explore other options. Just like raising wages to attract employees,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Why schools' going back to 'normal' won't work for students of color

National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern seems to overlook a crucial fact: Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools were failing to adequately serve children of color. As a scholar of racial equity in K-12 education, I see an opportunity to go beyond getting students caught up. Rather than focus only on trying...
24/7 Wall St.

Richest School District in Every State

Disparities in school spending has been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. Though the relationship between school spending...
Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The 74

Students at Colleges that Close Abruptly Less Likely to Finish Elsewhere

Students who attended colleges that closed abruptly — some with just a day’s notice — between July 2004 and June 2020 were far less likely to re-enroll elsewhere and complete their studies compared to those whose schools shuttered in a more orderly fashion, a new study shows.  Outcomes were significantly worse for minority groups, according […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Arming teachers will not prevent school violence

Teachers spend countless hours every school year learning how to hit student learning targets, and now some are being asked to hit firearms targets as well. In June of 2022, the Ohio legislature passed a law authorizing teachers to carry handguns while in their classrooms. Ohio joined a growing list of states that are arming […] The post Arming teachers will not prevent school violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Center for Public Integrity

Facts and figures: The grim numbers on homeless students

A Center for Public Integrity analysis of federal education data suggests roughly 300,000 students entitled to essential rights reserved for homeless students have slipped through the cracks, unidentified by the school districts mandated to help them. Some 2,400 districts did not report having even one homeless student despite levels of...
federalregister.gov

American Education Week, 2022

During American Education Week, we celebrate the power of public education and thank the educators and staff who do so much to make our public schools the cornerstone of our democracy, prosperity, and strength. America is founded on the beliefs that all people are created equal and that with talent...

