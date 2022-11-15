Read full article on original website
Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones
Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. But in attempts to keep the phones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn’t always come from students. In some cases, it’s from parents. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the...
How much can public schools control what students wear?
School dress codes can be harmful to LGBTQ students and students of color, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress. These codes can lead school officials to punish these two groups for simply who they are or for expressing themselves. However, it has long been held by the Supreme Court that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,” as a 1969 ruling put it. But that’s not carte blanche for students to go wild and wear just anything. As a professor of education policy who studies students’...
Some colleges are so desperate for new students that they're offering slots to high schoolers who may not have even considered applying
Colleges nationwide are struggling to meet enrollment goals as more young people forgo a degree. Some have responded by making admissions offers to students who never officially applied. The cost of a college education has led many young Americans to explore other options. Just like raising wages to attract employees,...
Why schools' going back to 'normal' won't work for students of color
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern seems to overlook a crucial fact: Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools were failing to adequately serve children of color. As a scholar of racial equity in K-12 education, I see an opportunity to go beyond getting students caught up. Rather than focus only on trying...
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary students arrested at U.S. schools
"Don't make a wrong move," the officer said as he pinned the struggling subject to the ground. "Period." The officer tightened the handcuffs around the subject's thin wrists. "Ow, ow, ow, it really hurts," the subject exclaimed. The officer pressed his weight into the subject's small body while school staff...
Richest School District in Every State
Disparities in school spending has been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. Though the relationship between school spending...
$14M Lawsuit Blames Black Girl’s Suicide On Utah School Allowing Racist Bullying
The Utah family of a young Black girl who died by suicide last year is suing for $14 million. The post $14M Lawsuit Blames Black Girl’s Suicide On Utah School Allowing Racist Bullying appeared first on NewsOne.
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Pretty Prairie to try for another school bond
Two months after a school bond vote failed, Pretty Prairie says it will try again.
Are college classes too hard for today's students? Alarming numbers say 'yes.'
Treating college as an expensive multiyear holiday isn’t good for students, colleges or the taxpayers who subsidize much of this experience.
Virtual School Enrollment Kept Climbing Even As COVID Receded, New Data Reveal
Updated, Nov. 16 Kristy Maxwell realized something had to change the day she picked her son Levi up from school and found out his teacher had left the autistic kindergartener alone crying and throwing pencils from under his desk. The Michigan mom switched her son to a school that had a good reputation serving students […]
Students at Colleges that Close Abruptly Less Likely to Finish Elsewhere
Students who attended colleges that closed abruptly — some with just a day’s notice — between July 2004 and June 2020 were far less likely to re-enroll elsewhere and complete their studies compared to those whose schools shuttered in a more orderly fashion, a new study shows. Outcomes were significantly worse for minority groups, according […]
Arming teachers will not prevent school violence
Teachers spend countless hours every school year learning how to hit student learning targets, and now some are being asked to hit firearms targets as well. In June of 2022, the Ohio legislature passed a law authorizing teachers to carry handguns while in their classrooms. Ohio joined a growing list of states that are arming […] The post Arming teachers will not prevent school violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Facts and figures: The grim numbers on homeless students
A Center for Public Integrity analysis of federal education data suggests roughly 300,000 students entitled to essential rights reserved for homeless students have slipped through the cracks, unidentified by the school districts mandated to help them. Some 2,400 districts did not report having even one homeless student despite levels of...
federalregister.gov
American Education Week, 2022
During American Education Week, we celebrate the power of public education and thank the educators and staff who do so much to make our public schools the cornerstone of our democracy, prosperity, and strength. America is founded on the beliefs that all people are created equal and that with talent...
