Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived

Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston

Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Spotlight on Business: Coni & Franc

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Coni & Franc in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

Cold threatens to break records this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
CHARLESTON, WV
ehspress.org

Elkins High School goes on Thanksgiving Break

Every year around the holiday of Thanksgiving, students at Elkins HIgh School are given a week off to celebrate. Some people may have family come to town, some may spend their days hunting, and some may be working during their time off. Even though not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving, most everyone enjoys their break off from school.
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
wtae.com

Snow possible for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
PITTSBURGH, PA

