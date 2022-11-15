Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVU Coach Bob Huggins Announces Highly Touted Transfer Portal Player has Enrolled at the University
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. His eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our team,” Huggins said. “He’s...
voiceofmotown.com
The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived
Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Volleyball Standout Alexa Martin to Continue Career at Fairmont State University
Bridgeport High School senior volleyball standout Alexa Martin will continue her career at the next level as she signed her National Letter-of-Intent with Fairmont State on Friday. The signing ceremony took place in the BHS library in front of a crowd of family, friends, teammates and coaches. “When I visited...
connect-bridgeport.com
Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston
Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Coni & Franc
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Coni & Franc in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
connect-bridgeport.com
Charles Pointe Crossing's Main Boulevard is Named after State Native Key to Development's Plan, Layout
Genesis Partners joined with local government officials on Thursday to officially name the main boulevard that will take traffic off of State Route 279 and into the new Charles Pointe Crossing. Charles Pointe Crossing is the newest phase of Charles Pointe - a 1,700 acre award-winning Master Planned Development located...
wchstv.com
Cold threatens to break records this weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
ehspress.org
Elkins High School goes on Thanksgiving Break
Every year around the holiday of Thanksgiving, students at Elkins HIgh School are given a week off to celebrate. Some people may have family come to town, some may spend their days hunting, and some may be working during their time off. Even though not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving, most everyone enjoys their break off from school.
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Native Emily Shaffer Appearing Tonight on CBS's Blue Blood; Episode Set to Air at 10 p.m.
WDTV is reporting that tonight, on November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The...
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
connect-bridgeport.com
City Leader on Police Front who Assisted Countless Bridgeport Students, Dolores Shelton, Passes at 86
Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022. She was born April 5, 1936, in Upshur County (Buckhannon) WV, the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
WTOV 9
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
wtae.com
Snow possible for Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
