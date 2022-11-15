ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge

A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

Task force investigations land 2 Douglas County men in jail for dealing fentanyl

ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month. On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley

The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
kpq.com

Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court

The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Overnight fire destroys mobile home near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the reported structure fire in the 4400 block of Jackie Drive. Crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake Ice Rink set to open for the season on Friday

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Ice Rink is set to open for the season Friday afternoon. The ice rink, located at 610 S. Yakima Ave., will be open for public skate from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Admission for each 90...
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy