Read full article on original website
Related
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
ifiberone.com
Othello School District starts meal train for surviving family members of students who perished in canoeing accident
OTHELLO -- On Thursday, the Othello School District publicly paid its respects to the two Scootney Springs Elementary students who died in a canoeing accident last week in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge. As a gesture of support, the school district started a meal train to the surviving members of the...
ifiberone.com
Over $30,000 raised for family of father and sons who died while canoeing near Othello; memorial services set
OTHELLO - A torrent of monetary support has come in for the pregnant widow of an Othello man who died while canoeing with their three sons at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge in Grant County on Friday. One of the three children made it out of the seep lake alive after...
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
‘Turmoil.’ Unions say they have ‘no confidence’ in Tri-Cities public health leader
Health district administrator says letter of accusations is not accurate.
ifiberone.com
What sparked the blaze that took out two homes in Othello? Cause revealed by fire marshal
OTHELLO - We now know what caused the blaze that sparked a destructive fire that demolished two homes in Othello on Nov. 5. The fire happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Margarett Ln. The fire started in one home and spread to the other, eventually destroying...
kpq.com
Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge
A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
Bodies recovered of father, 2 sons who drowned in canoe accident north of Tri-Cities
The family went searching for the Othello man and his sons after they didn’t return home Friday.
3 hurt after vehicle blows stop sign near Warden; alcohol or drugs suspected
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people were hurt late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle west of Warden. According to police, 25-year-old Timothy Johnson, of Moses Lake, was driving northbound on Hwy. 17, coming up on Road 6 just before 11:30 p.m. when he failed to stop for a...
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
ifiberone.com
Task force investigations land 2 Douglas County men in jail for dealing fentanyl
ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month. On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
kpq.com
Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley
The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
Moses Lake, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moses Lake. The Naselle High School football team will have a game with Odessa High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. The Toledo High School football team will have a game with Jenkins Junior/Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
kpq.com
Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court
The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
ifiberone.com
Overnight fire destroys mobile home near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the reported structure fire in the 4400 block of Jackie Drive. Crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $1 million for juvenile suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Othello
OTHELLO — A juvenile is being held on on $1 million bail after he was charged with assault in Wednesday’s shooting in Othello. The juvenile is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Othello police. Othello police had responded about 12:45 a.m....
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Ice Rink set to open for the season on Friday
MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Ice Rink is set to open for the season Friday afternoon. The ice rink, located at 610 S. Yakima Ave., will be open for public skate from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Admission for each 90...
ifiberone.com
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to early Wednesday morning shooting in Othello
OTHELLO — A juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting early Wednesday morning in Othello. The suspect was arrested in the Tri-Cities, according to Othello police. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting....
Comments / 2