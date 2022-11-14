ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WAPT

Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves signs legislation for largest economic development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed legislation that finalizes the largest economic development deal in state history. Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners will be investing $2.5 billion into Mississippi. The deal will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000. “This is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Despite loss, Chism campaign proves more expensive

The District 37 Mississippi House race proved that fundraising doesn’t always translate to votes. Despite David Chism’s loss in the special election Nov. 8, he outraised the victor, Andy Boyd, by a near 2-to-1 margin, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Mississippi governor proposes arming teachers, staff with guns in schools

Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Things To Know Tuesday, November 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Governor Reeves will sign legislation Thursday for aluminum plant

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will sign legislation for the state’s largest economic development project. We were in Jackson when a special session was held approving the project that’s happening in Lowndes County. A $2.5 billion capital investment by Steel Dynamics is bringing an...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

JACKSON — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Governor wants lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police

PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants Mississippi lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police. He wants more jail time for drivers who don't pull over. Pearl officials said their officers will continue chasing suspects, and they like the tools the governor want to give them for police who refuse to pull over. The Pearl Police Department has now added some of its own, installing "PIT maneuver" bumpers to its police vehicles. The rounded front ends will enable trained officers to cause fleeing cars to wreck.
PEARL, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippians preparing for the arrival of medical marijuana

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Less than two months remain until medical marijuana is expected to be in dispensaries across Mississippi. Though it is still about seven weeks away, those wanting to have a medical card before the year change need to take heed. “You have 60 days from the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
marketplace.org

How a Mississippi nonprofit helps Black entrepreneurs get funded

How do you start a business when you don’t have anything to use as collateral? In most cases, the answer is simple: You can’t — a bank won’t lend you the money. But one Mississippi-based nonprofit called Higher Purpose Co. is trying to change that for Black business owners in the Mississippi Delta.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Eliminating income tax remains priority for Gov. Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation. One of the top priorities for the governor is to eliminate the income tax. During this year’s Hobnob event, Reeves said he would push for the “full and complete elimination” of the income tax in the upcoming legislative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes October 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State. The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
PLANetizen

Proposed Legislation Sounds Alarm on Mississippi River Drought

The once ‘mighty’ Mississippi River, whose watershed covers 41 percent of the lower 48 states, is running dry. Writing for American Rivers, Amy Souers Kober reports on the crisis, which is already disrupting goods movement, tourism, and other economic activity along the river. Home to 241 fish species,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

