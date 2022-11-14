Read full article on original website
mississippifreepress.org
Before Mississippi’s TANF Scandal, There Were Plantations and Haley Barbour’s Port Scheme
The plantation-owner model lingers in the Mississippi imagination. It’s manifested, for example, in the local soft spot for white columns on McMansions and even gas stations in suburban communities. The plantation archetype, however, is not a yokel, but the opposite. To make money off his cash crop—that’s the definition...
WAPT
Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
Gov. Reeves signs legislation for largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed legislation that finalizes the largest economic development deal in state history. Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners will be investing $2.5 billion into Mississippi. The deal will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000. “This is […]
Commercial Dispatch
Sid Salter: Gunn’s successful tenure as House speaker marked by flag change, Medicaid stance
STARKVILLE — Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn’s GOP Caucus announcement that he was not seeking re-election in 2023 brings to a close a tenure as the state’s first Republican leader of the House of Representatives since Reconstruction. The amiable but formidable Gunn’s service as speaker saw the...
WLOX
Mississippi groups react to the Governor’s education priorities within his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is making his funding agenda known to lawmakers before they return to the Capitol in January. They aren’t obligated to follow the recommendation. But it gives insight into what Reeves will support. There’s a lot in the recommendation from a repeat call...
Commercial Dispatch
Despite loss, Chism campaign proves more expensive
The District 37 Mississippi House race proved that fundraising doesn’t always translate to votes. Despite David Chism’s loss in the special election Nov. 8, he outraised the victor, Andy Boyd, by a near 2-to-1 margin, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
WDSU
Mississippi governor proposes arming teachers, staff with guns in schools
Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, November 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not...
Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
wcbi.com
Governor Reeves will sign legislation Thursday for aluminum plant
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will sign legislation for the state’s largest economic development project. We were in Jackson when a special session was held approving the project that’s happening in Lowndes County. A $2.5 billion capital investment by Steel Dynamics is bringing an...
Commercial Dispatch
Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet
JACKSON — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions.
WAPT
Governor wants lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police
PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants Mississippi lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police. He wants more jail time for drivers who don't pull over. Pearl officials said their officers will continue chasing suspects, and they like the tools the governor want to give them for police who refuse to pull over. The Pearl Police Department has now added some of its own, installing "PIT maneuver" bumpers to its police vehicles. The rounded front ends will enable trained officers to cause fleeing cars to wreck.
WDAM-TV
Mississippians preparing for the arrival of medical marijuana
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Less than two months remain until medical marijuana is expected to be in dispensaries across Mississippi. Though it is still about seven weeks away, those wanting to have a medical card before the year change need to take heed. “You have 60 days from the...
wcbi.com
MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
marketplace.org
How a Mississippi nonprofit helps Black entrepreneurs get funded
How do you start a business when you don’t have anything to use as collateral? In most cases, the answer is simple: You can’t — a bank won’t lend you the money. But one Mississippi-based nonprofit called Higher Purpose Co. is trying to change that for Black business owners in the Mississippi Delta.
Eliminating income tax remains priority for Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation. One of the top priorities for the governor is to eliminate the income tax. During this year’s Hobnob event, Reeves said he would push for the “full and complete elimination” of the income tax in the upcoming legislative […]
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
Mississippi Lottery makes October 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State. The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds […]
PLANetizen
Proposed Legislation Sounds Alarm on Mississippi River Drought
The once ‘mighty’ Mississippi River, whose watershed covers 41 percent of the lower 48 states, is running dry. Writing for American Rivers, Amy Souers Kober reports on the crisis, which is already disrupting goods movement, tourism, and other economic activity along the river. Home to 241 fish species,...
