ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado State improves to 3-0, closes homestand with blowout win over Weber State

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z606o_0jB21uAy00
Colorado State guard John Tonje (1) looks at the scoreboard during a stoppage in a play in a game against Weber State on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

FORT COLLINS — The season is only a week old, but Niko Medved is in a place most coaches dream of at any time during the year. He doesn’t have a lot to complain about.

His Colorado State team is 3-0 after a convincing 77-52 win over Weber State and if his team plays defense like it did on Monday night at Moby Arena, there will be plenty of happy postgame news conferences this season.

“I thought the first half was as good as we’ve guarded since we’ve been here and I thought that’s kinda what spurred everything tonight,” Medved said. “Guys were connected, they were playing hard and then I thought when we quit turning the ball over and got in a little bit of a flow, we were able to go on a big run there to end the half and we never looked back.”

It was another balanced performance for CSU as four different players reached double figures in scoring, with senior John Tonje leading the way with 15 points.

Tonje is going to continue to be the focal point of the offense while Isaiah Stevens is out and until Stevens comes back, he’s the only starter remaining from last year’s team that went to the NCAA Tournament. Opposing teams are going to start trying to limit Tonje’s impact and that started on Monday when Weber State tried to force him to pass the ball and yes, it led to four turnovers, but it also allowed other players to get involved and they all delivered.

“Those are adjustments that he’s going to have to make as he draws more attention and gets to the top of other teams’ scouting reports,” Medved said. “It’s different for him this year. He made an adjustment and I thought he played well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiXxO_0jB21uAy00
Colorado State guard Taviontae Jackson (2) handles the ball during a game against Weber State on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

It was another big night for freshman Taviontae Jackson, who’s looking like a player who is going to make a big impact on the program in the coming years. The Las Vegas native had a career-high 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range, and he continues to become more and more of a factor for this Rams team.

Another newcomer who had an immediate impact was Josiah Strong, the Illinois State transfer who’s still working his way back from a bout with mono that sidelined him to start the season. He was limited to just 13 minutes in his CSU debut, but he delivered a spark as soon as he entered the game and scored all 8 of his points in the big run to close out the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BBHM_0jB21uAy00
Colorado State guard Josiah Strong (3) watches the play during a game against Weber State on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

“It’s going to take him a while to really get into shape,” Medved said. “I’m sure he had some adrenaline tonight getting a chance to get back in there, but we wanted to put him on a minutes restriction and see how he did. He contributed immediately on both ends of the floor and that was great to see.”

The Rams also got a big contribution from sophomore guard Jalen Lake, who knocked down four 3-pointers in the game to give him 12 points, but it was also his defensive effort that made an impression on his coach.

“I think he’s playing at an exceptional level right now,” Medved said. “He has been terrific defensively. He’s making great decisions with the ball, he’s rebounding. I just love the way he’s going about his business right now and he’s a pretty good shooter, too.”

CSU now finds itself 3-0 at the end of this homestand to open the season. Like Medved said, not much to complain about. But how long will that last?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qn586_0jB21uAy00
Colorado State coach Niko Medved looks on during a game against Weber State on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

The Rams hit the road for the first time this season when they head east for the Charleston Classic, which begins with virtually a true road game against South Carolina on Thursday. Who they’ll play the rest of the weekend is TBD at this time and it’s going to provide a good early-season litmus test to see just what he’s got in this group.

“We’re going into the hornet’s nest on Thursday,” Medved said. “I think these events are fun. You can’t overthink it. I think the key to these things is getting to do what you do best out on the court. What an awesome opportunity for our guys to do that.”

Game Recap

WHAT HAPPENED: Colorado State improve to 3-0 on the season, closing out the early-season homestand with a 77-52 win over Weber State.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: Senior John Tonje continues to thrive in his elevated role with Isaiah Stevens out with an injury. He led the way with 15 points and added 3 rebounds.

QUOTABLE: “Our thing is we gotta ‘out-team’ people. We’ve gotta be really connected on both ends of the floor and trust what we do. I think it’s fun to play that way. When the ball is moving and everybody has an opportunity to get involved, I think that’s infectious.” — Rams coach Niko Medved

UP NEXT: The Rams hit the road for the first time this season and head east for the Charleston Classic, where they’ll have three games from Thursday-Sunday, beginning with South Carolina on Thursday at 3 p.m

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Air Force football vs. Colorado State | Subplots we'll watch, key numbers for the in-state matchup

Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) hosts Colorado State (2-9, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the final home game for the Falcons. Yuck. A 7 p.m. kickoff on a frigid weekend. Temperatures should be between 15-20 degrees for the game, which will start several hours after sunset. How will this impact the game? For Air Force, the ball is only exchanged through the air on the occasional toss sweep, option pitch or passing attempt (the team ranks last in the nation in passing attempts at 75 for the season). For Colorado State, passing makes up 68% of the offense. So if the freezing conditions neutralize the passing game, it’s clear which team will feel the brunt of that.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

State title on the line for Air Force football as it can complete sweep of CU, CSU as Rams visit

Air Force can claim another state championship tonight before turning off the lights on this version of Falcon Stadium. Having already defeated Colorado in a September blowout, the Falcons have a chance to finish 2-0 against their in-state FBS foes; repeating the feat they accomplished in 2019 in the first time the three teams had met since the mid-1970s.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

From high school to college, Colorado State’s Louis Brown and Justus Ross-Simmons continuing to excel on the field together

FORT COLLINS • Louis Brown and Justus Ross-Simmons talked about this when they were playing together at Inglewood High School in Southern California. Together, just like in high school, they’re starting wide receivers for the same college team. But how early and where they’re doing it is probably not where they expected. Originally committed to play at Nevada, Brown and Ross-Simmons both decided to follow coach Jay Norvell to Colorado...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos-Raiders sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Raiders prop bets:. Why it’s a good bet: Always take the under in Broncos games. 2. Russell Wilson over 225.5 yards passing (-115) Why it’s a good bet: Wilson had some good moments when the Broncos-Raiders played in Vegas...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Alexandar Georgiev outshines Darcy Kuemper in Avalanche shutout victory at Capitals

WASHINGTON • The Avalanche faced an old friend and validated his replacement. No hard feelings, Darcy Kuemper, but Colorado appears just fine with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev between the pipes. He was phenomenal Saturday night with 32 saves in a 4-0 shutout victory; his first with the Avalanche. “It feels awesome,” Georgiev said postgame from the visitor’s dressing room at Capital One Arena. “A lot of things have to go well.” ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Rockies pick up veteran reliever Brent Suter

The Colorado Rockies continue to shape their roster, picking up reliever Brent Suter off waivers from the Brewers on Friday. Suter, 33, was drafted out of Harvard by the Brewers in 2012 and debuted for the team in 2016. Primarily a starter earlier in his career, Sutter has transitioned to relief work over the past few seasons. He had a 3.78 ERA in 66.2 innings pitched last year.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Is Nathaniel Hackett's job on the line vs. Raiders?

ENGLEWOOD — When Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Broncos' head coach 297 days ago, he never thought he'd be in this precarious position. Under Hackett's leadership, the Broncos have wildly underperformed through nine games, sitting at 3-6 with only a 3% chance of making the playoffs. His offense — which is why he was ultimately hired — is statistically the worst in the NFL, scoring a league-low 14.6 points per game. And with the 2-7 Raiders coming to town this weekend, some in Broncos Country are wondering if Hackett's job might be on the line if he loses Sunday in a game between two of the worst teams in football.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Luka Doncic dismantles shorthanded Denver Nuggets; Michael Porter Jr.'s shooting struggles continue

It didn’t matter which defender Michael Malone threw at Luka Doncic during Friday’s game in Dallas. Bruce Brown was the primary defender on the Mavericks star to start the game. Jeff Green and Michael Porter Jr. switched onto Doncic at times, while Zeke Nnaji, Bones Hyland, Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar got chances to slow him down off Denver’s bench. If Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon were healthy, they might have matched up with him, too, but it didn’t seem to matter.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bones Hyland steps out of health and safety protocols, steps up for Denver Nuggets

DENVER — The only player to score for the Nuggets in the final five and a half minutes of Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks wasn’t certain to play 90 minutes prior to tipoff. Bones Hyland entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols in the hours leading up to Friday’s game in Boston. He missed two games and seemed likely to sit a third. Players who have been in the protocols for three to five days can test out if their cycle threshold (CT) count is high enough. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy