ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Is Eric Foster about to be exposed as the mystery spiker?

By Tess Lamacraft
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380ScF_0jB21o7q00

Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) is feeling the heat in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is on a mission to catch out the mystery spiker.

But she’s left disappointed when she doesn’t receive the support she was banking on getting from her friends, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Instead, she decides she will go it alone to ensnare the spiker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNpJu_0jB21o7q00

Maxine pictured with her friends, Zoe, Theresa and Verity in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, Maxine is left shocked when there are surprising results and all the evidence points to one person.

Is the culprit about to be revealed as Eric or is another resident under suspicion?

Later on, Maxine’s plan is foiled when Eric destroys all the CCTV footage of the spiking attempt.

However a shocking giveaway from Eric suddenly leaves his schemes exposed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fzcd4_0jB21o7q00

Are Eric's crimes about to be revealed to everyone in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik’s (Harvey Virdi) relationship with her husband Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan)  becomes increasingly strained following Misbah’s admission that she pulled strings to get her son Imran (Ijaz Rana) straight to the top of the waiting list.

Doctor Misbah has managed to get Imran a much earlier admission to the clinic that will help treat his eating disorder.

However Zain doesn’t approve of her underhand tactics.

With their relationship already under strain, is this latest development going to drive them even further apart?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqV38_0jB21o7q00

Misbah (above) cheated the system so Imran could skip to the top of the long waiting list to get treated. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, and after a touching conversation with imam, Zain, things take a surprising turn when Imran delivers his verdict to the family.

What has he decided to do?

Elsewhere, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) walks in on DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) looking up a certain drug online.

Pearl is shocked and decides to confide in Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint).

However she’s surprised when Walter gives her some news she wasn’t expecting at all!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

Comments / 0

Related
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Taylor Will Be Humiliated By Thomas’s Stunt

B&B spoilers have yet to tease how the secret will come out that Thomas Forrester made the call to Child Protective Services and not Brooke Logan, but now that Douglas Forrester knows the truth, it’s just a matter of time. But it’s Thomas’s mother, Taylor Hayes, a world-renowned psychiatrist, who stands to be the most affected.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Michael connects Tucker to Audra and Victor is pleased

Michael defends Diane and exposes Tucker and Audra. Monday on The Young and the Restless Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracy Bregman) will be at Society where they disagree on Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters). Michael wants to give his friend the benefit of the doubt and Lauren does not understand his loyalty. Phyllis Summers joins them and agrees with Lauren that Diane is nothing but trouble when Micahel's phone rings it is Victor Newman (Eric Braeden summoning him to the ranch.
Cheryl E Preston

Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch

Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
Cheryl E Preston

Michael Damian returns as Danny Romalati on The Young and the Restless

Michael Damian returns as Danny RomalottiFandango screenshot. Daniel and Danny Romalotti will return to Genoa City. Fans of The Young and the Restless are in for a treat during the 50-year observance as fan favorite Michael Damian will return to Genoa City as Danny Romalotti. Long-time viewers know that Phyllis Summer (Michelle Stafford) lied that Danny was the father of her unborn child and even named him Daniel. She did this because was desperate to break up the relationship between Christine Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell). This is why some who watch the show are saying Phyllis has no right to judge Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Victor Cassadine has set up major calamity in Port Charles

Victor Cassadine is causing problems in Port CharlesABC General Hospital screenshot. Victor is behind a lot of the current Port Charles drama. When Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaunessy) first returned to General Hospital t looked as if he were going to use the Ice Princess diamond to control the weather and for a while, PC residents were complaining of the unusually warm weather in January and February. This plot was dropped after Shaunessy was off the soap earlier in the year due to hip replacement surgery Jennifer Smith (Holly Gagnier) was convicted of stealing the Ice Princess because Victor set her up. She is still on the West Coast in jail for a crime she did not commit.
The List

Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Rooting For Thomas And Hope

For viewers, keeping up with the changing relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful" could be a full-time job. Despite any history of bad blood and betrayal, Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) cannot stay out of Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) web of darkness. Unknown to Hope, Thomas is responsible for the end of her mother, Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The deception led Ridge directly back to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), seemingly closing the door on Brooke and Ridge's marriage forever, via Soaps.com.
The List

Inside The Newman Brothers' Many Love Triangles On The Young And The Restless

Although love triangles are a trademark of "The Bold and the Beautiful," its sister soap "The Young and the Restless" also has its fair share of messy relationship drama. And nobody on "Y&R" does chaotic drama better than the Newman family. For one reason or another, the Newmans are constantly at war. Sometimes it's over the family business, but the root of their troubles often stems from meddling in each other's relationships. However, brothers Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) take that to the next level, frequently finding themselves at odds over the same woman (via Soap Central).
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy