Cranberry approves development revisions, bank
CRANBERRY TWP — Plans for a residential development plus a new bank in an office building were approved by township supervisors Thursday. Supervisors approved a conditional use in the form of a 3,000 square-foot bank that will open inside an office building off Dutilh Road, behind Planet Fitness. Univest...
Cranberry passes balanced preliminary budget
CRANBERRY TWP — Although significant infrastructure and recreation projects will move forward, property owners in Cranberry Township will not see a tax increase in 2023. The supervisors at their Thursday meeting voted unanimously to approve next year’s general fund budget in the amount of $23.4 million, which is up from the current $22.3 million version.
Students introduce ‘dragon’ to Cranberry supervisors
CRANBERRY TWP — A “tiny dragon” visited the township supervisors’ meeting Thursday evening. Around 20 students from Rowan Elementary School’s PURPOSE program came to the meeting dressed in T-shirts that said “Tiny Dragon Keeper.” After leading the Pledge of Allegiance and singing a short, patriotic song, their teacher, Rebecca Hester explained the uniform.
Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced
When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
PHOTOS: Santa brings cheer to Santa’s First Stop in Cranberry, Alameda light show
“Is that one of my elves?” Santa Claus said to children driving through the Alameda Park light show Friday night. Nearly 200 people registered to ring in the holiday with lights and music at the park, all from the comfort of their own cars. Along the route, families and children received candy canes and even a goodie bag from Santa himself at his workshop.
Snow squall to impact southern Butler County
Southern Butler County could see more wintry weather Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh. According to a news release, a dangerous snow squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are possible. Residents in Meridian, Evans...
Cranberry library sets fundraiser
The Cranberry Public Library, 2525 Rochester Road, will host a holiday fundraiser Dec. 10 and 11 in the Sample Schoolhouse in front of the Cranberry Township Municipal Center. The library’s “Storytime with Mrs. Claus” fundraiser will be at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
Road departments get winter ready
Meteorologists do not expect the snow to accumulate on the ground this week, but public road departments are preparing their fleets for the winter season. Dave Meeder, director of public works for Butler Township, said the road department normally has 12 staff members. Although the department is down to 10 at the moment, Meeder said the township has a regular plan in place that allows the staff to efficiently cover the 92 miles of roads.
Paranormal dinner benefits park
ZELIENOPLE — Lights dimmed around a crystal chandelier in a room packed with people as silence swept the tables. Wall candelabras, fall bouquets above a fireplace and drawn curtains surrounded guests as they sampled wine and shrimp. Black-and-white footage cast a ghost-hunting team on screen in a pallid blaze...
SRU presidential candidates visiting campus
Four candidates are being considered to become the next president of Slippery Rock University, and they will be on campus for interviews individually from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. During that time, the SRU community will have the opportunity to engage directly in the search process by meeting candidates at forums according to their constituent groups, according to a news release from the university.
Crews respond to multiple I-79 crashes
A Friday afternoon snow squall made Interstate 79 the scene of several vehicle accidents, according to on-scene responders. According to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, a dangerous squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike were predicted. At 12:40...
WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County
CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road. According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured.
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
Mohawk Area School District teacher accused of taking inappropriate pictures of students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Lawrence County are investigating claims of invasion of privacy in the Mohawk Area School District.KDKA-TV has learned Mohawk school police contacted state police in New Castle after talking to the three female students. They came forward, claiming a male teacher took inappropriate pictures in the classroom of their upper body without their consent.One parent and a recent high school graduate said they heard about the allegations of a teacher taking pictures with some type of tablet. State police are in the early stages of the investigation and plan to conduct interviews as early as Wednesday.They will review any surveillance video inside the schools and look for any evidence to see if the pictures exist.Two parents said the district did not notify families officially about the investigation. Superintendent Mike Leitera and the school board president did not return calls for comment on Tuesday. Another school board member refused to comment.It's unclear if this teacher is on leave while this investigation is underway. Invasion of privacy is a misdemeanor crime.
Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Plans To Remove 97 Slot Machines
The trend of PA casinos reducing the number of slot machines on their floors continues. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the latest casino to share their plan to remove almost 100 of the games. Like the other casinos that have done so, Rivers management cited simple economics and guest comfort as...
Man arrested in Columbus for Mercer County homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. According to a police report, Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found by a passerby on Nov. 3 along Young Road.
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
Brothers enter pleas in downtown Youngstown bar assault case
A pair of brothers from Pennsylvania accused of beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar entered guilty pleas in their case Tuesday.
