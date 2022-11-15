Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trucker faces $12K fine for using residential road in Allegheny Township during Route 356 closure
The reopening of Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Tuesday arrived too late for one trucker. Police Chief Duane Fisher told township supervisors at Monday’s meeting that the trucker tried to take a tractor-trailer rig down White Cloud Road earlier in the day despite posted warning signs. “He is...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Jefferson, Surrounding Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Jefferson and surrounding counties due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected areas...
cranberryeagle.com
Crews respond to multiple I-79 crashes
A Friday afternoon snow squall made Interstate 79 the scene of several vehicle accidents, according to on-scene responders. According to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, a dangerous squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike were predicted. At 12:40...
Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
wtae.com
Fatal house fire in Westmoreland County overnight
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman are dead following a fire overnight, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner. Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, Friday around 9 p.m. Westmoreland County 911 said fire and EMS...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit and Imposes Vehicle Restriction on Interstate 80
EMLENTON, Pa. – PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45mile per hour with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 45: PA 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton and Exit 123: PA 970 Woodland. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those...
wtae.com
First responders respond to five-vehicle accident in Westmoreland County
Hempfield firefighters spent the morning responding to a five-car accident in Arona. The call came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. It happened on Route 136 about a mile from the Arona Post Office. Hempfield Township's deputy fire chief tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 one person was injured and...
Merchants, motorists frustrated as Route 119 redo in Youngwood approaches its final year
Merchants and motorists in Youngwood are frustrated with the street closures and traffic interruptions that have been associated with reconstruction of the Route 119 corridor through town. They’ll have to bear with some disruptions for about another year, as the $24.1 million project isn’t scheduled to be completed until fall...
Suspect arrested in Jefferson Hills accused of robbing Washington County gas station
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A suspect was taken into custody in Jefferson Hills on Friday night. According to police, local and state officers took the suspect, identified later as 42-year-old Thomas Terrill Spell, into custody at the Jefferson Hills Motel, on Route 51 near Lewis Run Road around 8:30 p.m.
Lower Burrell’s new 'beastly' 64-gallon recycling bins cause a ruckus
The new 64-gallon recycling bins are beastly, some Lower Burrell residents say, compared to the small plastic crates that were retired for the city’s new recycling contract with Waste Management Inc. City council agreed to the new contract with Waste Management this summer that included 64-gallon recycling bins on...
Man struck by vehicle in Butler County
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle this morning in Butler County. A 911 dispatcher said he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in a bus garage parking lot in the area of Marland Drive, Mars. The extent...
Icy roads, crashes reported throughout Pittsburgh region
Snow and precipitation fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight and early Thursday morning, leading to possible icy patches and slick conditions on area roads. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported multiple crashes throughout the region. Early morning temperatures are below freezing, with wind chills reported around 20 degrees. The Liberty Bridge...
Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in City of Washington
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured Friday morning in the city of Washington. The incident occurred around 6:42 a.m. in the area of S. Main and E. Maiden streets. A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 medical helicopters are not able to fly due to weather so the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
cranberryeagle.com
Snow squall to impact southern Butler County
Southern Butler County could see more wintry weather Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh. According to a news release, a dangerous snow squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are possible. Residents in Meridian, Evans...
wtae.com
Baden council members' texts shed light on weeks leading up to chief's resignation
BADEN, Pa. — Borough of Baden council members advised each other not to comment to journalists inquiring about the allegations that the borough's police chief engaged in sexual activity while in uniform and while on duty, newly obtained text messages reveal. Through Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know law, Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 police officers sworn in at Monroeville Council meeting
Spirits were high as the Monroeville council chambers filled with the family and friends of five police officers who were sworn into service on Nov. 9. Police Chief Doug Cole presented Brent Greismer, Robert Gowans, Kristofer Dick, Russel Langley and Robert Potts to the council. To begin the ceremony, Cole read a short biography of each officer, two of whom have come from departments in Pittsburgh.
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over.
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry approves development revisions, bank
CRANBERRY TWP — Plans for a residential development plus a new bank in an office building were approved by township supervisors Thursday. Supervisors approved a conditional use in the form of a 3,000 square-foot bank that will open inside an office building off Dutilh Road, behind Planet Fitness. Univest...
Man and woman found dead in Westmoreland County house fire
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Coroner has confirmed two people, a man, and a woman, have died in a house fire.RELATED: Coroner called to East Huntingdon house fireCameras were kept far back from the scene on Espey Road while crews worked to extinguish the flames. The home caught fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and the coroner has said that two people were found dead inside. A cause of death has not yet been determined. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
Comments / 1