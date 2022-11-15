ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
Daily Mail

The world's five nuclear superpowers are 'on the brink of a direct armed conflict' which will have 'catastrophic consequences', Russia warns

The world's five nuclear superpowers are 'on the brink of a direct armed conflict' which will have 'catastrophic consequences', Russia has warned. The Kremlin said on Wednesday that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers was its first priority, but accused the West of 'encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction'.
The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
WashingtonExaminer

‘Hostile attempt to tarnish’: North Korea rebukes US claim it is supplying weapons to Russia

North Korea has denied the U.S. allegation that it has sought to provide weapons to Russia for its use in Ukraine. An unidentified vice director at the ministry’s military foreign affairs office accused the United States on Tuesday, per state media, of a “hostile attempt to tarnish the image of [North Korea] in the international arena.” The official reiterated their denial of such U.S. accusations, saying, “We once again make clear that we have never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future.”
WAVY News 10

US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.
Washington Examiner

Another female victim of the Taliban's dystopia

The Taliban arrested human rights activist Zarifa Yaqubi and several of her associates at a Kabul press conference last Thursday. Their whereabouts are unknown, as are any charges they may face. Yaqubi was photographed participating in a protest staged in Kabul in early October to speak out against the Taliban’s...
The Jewish Press

Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally

The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
Salon

Congress wants to spend billions on new weapons for possible ground war with Russia

If the powerful leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., have their way, Congress will soon invoke wartime emergency powers to build up even greater stockpiles of Pentagon weapons. The amendment is supposedly designed to facilitate replenishing the weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, but a look at the wish list contemplated in this amendment reveals a different story.
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
US News and World Report

Pentagon ‘Concerned’ About Indications of Imminent Attack by Iran

The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed concerns about a new threat Iran poses against American forces and their partners in the Middle East following reports that Saudi intelligence has warned of an impending attack. “We do remain concerned about the threat situation in the region,” Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig....
The Independent

Myanmar releases 6,000 prisoners in mass amnesty, including British, Australian and Japanese citizens

Myanmar’s military government has released almost 6,000 prisoners under mass amnesty, including an ex-British diplomat, an Australian economist and a Japanese documentary maker, to mark its National Day.The military junta, which overthrew the democratically elected government in a 2021 coup, said it will grant pardons to the foreign nationals, including Australian economist Sean Turnell, former UK ambassador Vicky Bowman, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and a US citizen, state media confirmed.The move represented a rare olive branch to the Western countries, many of whom had slapped sanctions on the southeast Asian country following an unprecedented coup last year.The military said...
The Jewish Press

Switzerland Sanctions the Supply of Iranian Drones to Russia

The Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs and Energy (EAER), which is responsible for sanctions, announced on Wednesday its decision, together with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), to adopt the EU sanctions concerning the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia. The decision was made in response to the...

