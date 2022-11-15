ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
itinyhouses.com

Four Seasons Tiny Home Handles Anything You Can Throw at It!

Bid goodbye to moving to warmer zip codes during the winter. Sporting superb insulation and luxurious, eco-friendly living, this four seasons tiny home is fully furnished. In short, it’s a perfect turnkey ready domicile for your outdoor adventures. Keep reading to check out all that you get out of...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Nancy Krohngold dishes out secret behind her mouth-watering BBQ

Though restaurateur/chef Nancy Krohngold has served in many professions throughout her career, including insurance, graphic design, sales and industrial maintenance, cooking was always her passion. Now Krohngold lives her dream daily as the chief behind Nancy’s Bar-B-Q in Lakewood Ranch, where her signature barbecue continues to win the hearts of...
SARASOTA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida sand sculpting competition boasts incredible masterpieces, hosts 40,000 attendees

Professional sand sculptors from around the world gathered in Sarasota to showcase their artistic talents by using pristine white sand as their medium over the weekend. The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Master Sand Sculpting Competition hosts 40,000 people and generates $9,000,000 in economic impact for the local community all while giving master sand sculptors the chance to create sand masterpieces — transforming Siesta Key from a beach to an outdoor gallery.
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Spotlight on Limelight Market

This Saturday, Nov 19 from 10-3 the spotlight is on Limelight Market! This fun, outdoor, pop up market is happening outside The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime with dogs looking for their fur-ever home, unique guest vendors, food, and live music. You can also check out the 40+ local creators and curators inside and Support Local! Free, until you buy something amazing! For more information visit www.BazaaronApricotandlime.com Located at 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Bijou Garden CafÃ© Announces Broadway Brunch for Thanksgiving Weekend

Bijou Garden Café, an iconic downtown restaurant offering fine dining with an intimate and inviting ambiance in the heart of Sarasota’s theatre and arts district since 1986, will feature local performers for its November Bijou Broadway Brunch event. The popular monthly Broadway Brunch continues this month on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Joey Panek and feature George Dejong at the piano. Panek and Dejong will be joined by singers Laura McKenna and Ellen Kleinschmidt. The performers will entertain guests as they dine on a delicious menu designed specifically for the event. Dejong is a popular musician throughout the area. He was the keyboard player for Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone from 1990 to 2003. During his time with Herman’s Hermits, he traveled the globe, playing shows in Las Vegas, New York, Canada, Singapore and many points in between.Before Panek started working in local media and television, he was a professional stage actor who performed in regional theaters and on national tours. McKenna, a Sarasota High School graduate, has performed with St. Petersburg Opera Company and will star in Venice Theatre’s upcoming production of Xanadu. Kleinschmidt has appeared in numerous shows at Manatee Performing Arts Center, including Mame, Pippin and Damn Yankees, and she will star in their upcoming production of Company. Guests will be able to order from a special menu prepared by executive chef Christopher Covelli and his culinary team. The menu will feature freshly baked quiche, eggs Benedict, salads and lunch fare. The restaurant is currently accepting reservations for this month’s Broadway Brunch. To make a reservation, visit BijouGardenCafe.com or call 941-366-8111.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Meet the Winners of the 2022 Siesta Key Crystal Classic

Despite some red tide and event delays due to Hurricane Nicole, this year's annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition still transformed Siesta Key Beach into an outdoor art gallery from Nov. 12-14, thanks to 24 professional and amateur sand artists from around the world. Because of the delays,...
SIESTA KEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy