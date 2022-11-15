Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Family-owned winery in Bradenton adds unique touch to the area
For John and Kristin Hokanson, the Fiorelli Winery is a passion project. The Hokansons bought the property about 18 months ago and dove right in.
History surrounds Bradenton restaurant Pier 22
Back in the 1930s, this area was known as the Memorial Pier and was dedicated to the 21 men from Manatee County who died in WWI.
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
stpeterising.com
Sunrise Tacos expands beach presence with an upcoming location on St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach is set to get a Sunrise Tacos restaurant when the Treasure Island-based establishment expands southward in early 2023. The new location will be situated at 455 75th Avenue, the former home of Gayle’s Diner, a St. Pete Beach institution that opened in 1954. Co-owner Kim Vandebogart...
itinyhouses.com
Four Seasons Tiny Home Handles Anything You Can Throw at It!
Bid goodbye to moving to warmer zip codes during the winter. Sporting superb insulation and luxurious, eco-friendly living, this four seasons tiny home is fully furnished. In short, it’s a perfect turnkey ready domicile for your outdoor adventures. Keep reading to check out all that you get out of...
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail
With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
Longboat Observer
Nancy Krohngold dishes out secret behind her mouth-watering BBQ
Though restaurateur/chef Nancy Krohngold has served in many professions throughout her career, including insurance, graphic design, sales and industrial maintenance, cooking was always her passion. Now Krohngold lives her dream daily as the chief behind Nancy’s Bar-B-Q in Lakewood Ranch, where her signature barbecue continues to win the hearts of...
Realize Bradenton finds success with Downtown Saturday morning market
If you go through Downtown Bradenton and ask locals what's fun to do, you're sure to hear all about the Saturday Morning Market.
Palma Sola Botanical Park is one of Manatee County's hidden gems
Palma Sola Botanical Park is tucked away near Robinson Preserve in Bradenton. This little slice of paradise is mainly taken care of by volunteers and a few staff members.
fox35orlando.com
Florida sand sculpting competition boasts incredible masterpieces, hosts 40,000 attendees
Professional sand sculptors from around the world gathered in Sarasota to showcase their artistic talents by using pristine white sand as their medium over the weekend. The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Master Sand Sculpting Competition hosts 40,000 people and generates $9,000,000 in economic impact for the local community all while giving master sand sculptors the chance to create sand masterpieces — transforming Siesta Key from a beach to an outdoor gallery.
usf.edu
Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay
Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
City of Bradenton nears completion of Riverwalk East expansion project
The City of Bradenton is nearing completion of it's Riverwalk East expansion project, adding another 1.5 miles to the trail.
srqmagazine.com
Spotlight on Limelight Market
This Saturday, Nov 19 from 10-3 the spotlight is on Limelight Market! This fun, outdoor, pop up market is happening outside The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime with dogs looking for their fur-ever home, unique guest vendors, food, and live music. You can also check out the 40+ local creators and curators inside and Support Local! Free, until you buy something amazing! For more information visit www.BazaaronApricotandlime.com Located at 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota.
srqmagazine.com
Bijou Garden CafÃ© Announces Broadway Brunch for Thanksgiving Weekend
Bijou Garden Café, an iconic downtown restaurant offering fine dining with an intimate and inviting ambiance in the heart of Sarasota’s theatre and arts district since 1986, will feature local performers for its November Bijou Broadway Brunch event. The popular monthly Broadway Brunch continues this month on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Joey Panek and feature George Dejong at the piano. Panek and Dejong will be joined by singers Laura McKenna and Ellen Kleinschmidt. The performers will entertain guests as they dine on a delicious menu designed specifically for the event. Dejong is a popular musician throughout the area. He was the keyboard player for Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone from 1990 to 2003. During his time with Herman’s Hermits, he traveled the globe, playing shows in Las Vegas, New York, Canada, Singapore and many points in between.Before Panek started working in local media and television, he was a professional stage actor who performed in regional theaters and on national tours. McKenna, a Sarasota High School graduate, has performed with St. Petersburg Opera Company and will star in Venice Theatre’s upcoming production of Xanadu. Kleinschmidt has appeared in numerous shows at Manatee Performing Arts Center, including Mame, Pippin and Damn Yankees, and she will star in their upcoming production of Company. Guests will be able to order from a special menu prepared by executive chef Christopher Covelli and his culinary team. The menu will feature freshly baked quiche, eggs Benedict, salads and lunch fare. The restaurant is currently accepting reservations for this month’s Broadway Brunch. To make a reservation, visit BijouGardenCafe.com or call 941-366-8111.
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Tampa Bay's three-day Suncoast Jazz Festival kicks off Friday on Sand Key
For the first time ever, a 'Legends of Jazz' set will also go down.
Beach Beacon
Pro golfers take over Pelican Golf Club in Belleair
Many of the world's best women golfers teed up at the Pelican Golf Club recently for the Pelican Women's Championship.
sarasotamagazine.com
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Siesta Key Crystal Classic
Despite some red tide and event delays due to Hurricane Nicole, this year's annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition still transformed Siesta Key Beach into an outdoor art gallery from Nov. 12-14, thanks to 24 professional and amateur sand artists from around the world. Because of the delays,...
Comments / 0