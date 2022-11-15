Bijou Garden Café, an iconic downtown restaurant offering fine dining with an intimate and inviting ambiance in the heart of Sarasota’s theatre and arts district since 1986, will feature local performers for its November Bijou Broadway Brunch event. The popular monthly Broadway Brunch continues this month on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Joey Panek and feature George Dejong at the piano. Panek and Dejong will be joined by singers Laura McKenna and Ellen Kleinschmidt. The performers will entertain guests as they dine on a delicious menu designed specifically for the event. Dejong is a popular musician throughout the area. He was the keyboard player for Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone from 1990 to 2003. During his time with Herman’s Hermits, he traveled the globe, playing shows in Las Vegas, New York, Canada, Singapore and many points in between.Before Panek started working in local media and television, he was a professional stage actor who performed in regional theaters and on national tours. McKenna, a Sarasota High School graduate, has performed with St. Petersburg Opera Company and will star in Venice Theatre’s upcoming production of Xanadu. Kleinschmidt has appeared in numerous shows at Manatee Performing Arts Center, including Mame, Pippin and Damn Yankees, and she will star in their upcoming production of Company. Guests will be able to order from a special menu prepared by executive chef Christopher Covelli and his culinary team. The menu will feature freshly baked quiche, eggs Benedict, salads and lunch fare. The restaurant is currently accepting reservations for this month’s Broadway Brunch. To make a reservation, visit BijouGardenCafe.com or call 941-366-8111.

