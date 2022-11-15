ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento State wins 73-69 over Denver

By By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Callum McRae scored 20 points as Sacramento State beat Denver 73-69 on Monday night.

McRae added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets (2-1). Cameron Wilbon was 6 of 12 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Akolda Mawein was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Pioneers (2-1) were led by Tommy Bruner, who posted 17 points and five assists. Justin Mullins added 11 points and two steals for Denver. In addition, Tyree Corbett had 10 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Sacramento State hosts UC Merced while Denver visits Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Girls basketball: Lakeside tops KML, falls to Wisconsin Lutheran

Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team used the inside scoring of Ava Stein and the outside shooting of Ava Heckmann to push past visiting Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58-47 on Saturday, Nov. 19. Heckmann hit all four of the team's 3-pointers, scoring 16 points, and Stein scored 16 points on 7 of 12 from the floor, adding 13 rebounds. Marin Riesen chipped in 12 points, also contributing five rebounds and four steals, while Jenna Shadoski scored eight of her 10 points at the free throw line in...
LAKESIDE, CA
