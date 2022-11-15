ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

WHNT News 19

Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit

Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured, 1 arrested in overnight shooting in New Market

A shooting in New Market has ended with charges for one person and a gunshot wound for another, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a "shooting in progress" call, where they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, the sheriff's office said. Davian...
NEW MARKET, AL
WHNT-TV

3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Schneider Rd. S.E; cash. November 16. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brunner St. N.W. November 17. theft of property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Former Limestone...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County child killer found dead in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Former Limestone Co. Sheriff has rehearing denied

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing. On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

