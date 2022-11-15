Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit
Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
WAAY-TV
Huntsville magistrate found not guilty on menacing charge 'no longer employed with the city'
Huntsville Magistrate Daniel Todd Cranor "is no longer employed with the city" as of Thursday, according to the city of Huntsville. No reason for the end of his employment was provided. When contacted by WAAY, Cranor said he was unaware of the termination. "The defamation of character and slander from...
WAAY-TV
1 injured, 1 arrested in overnight shooting in New Market
A shooting in New Market has ended with charges for one person and a gunshot wound for another, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a "shooting in progress" call, where they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, the sheriff's office said. Davian...
Grand jury rules deputy justified in fatal shooting of north Alabama man
A grand jury has ruled that the fatal shooting in August of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies was justified. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in a statement that no further investigation is expected. The deputy who fired the shot has never been publicly identified.
WHNT-TV
Deputies actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man’s death have been “justified,” according to a press release. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced on Friday that the unnamed deputy’s...
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
WHNT-TV
3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
Huntsville City Magistrate ‘no longer’ a city employee: spokesperson
A Huntsville City Magistrate charged with menacing earlier this year is no longer a city employee, a spokesperson told News 19.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 18
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Schneider Rd. S.E; cash. November 16. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brunner St. N.W. November 17. theft of property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general...
WAFF
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Former Limestone...
Trial set for one man charged with capital murder in ‘drug deal gone bad’
23-year-old Jaylon McKinnley Draper was charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Samantha Coyner, 19, on Hillwood Drive in what prosecutors called a "drug deal gone bad."
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
Athens man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
WAAY-TV
Former Marine shoots, kills man suspected of two Limestone County robberies
A man suspected in two Monday night robberies was shot and killed by a witness, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is accused of robbing a Circle K in Athens before heading to a service station in Ardmore and ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint.
wbrc.com
Cullman police searching for suspect who robbed a person at Factory Connection
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed someone at Factory Connection Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. Here is the surveillance footage of the suspect provided by the Cullman Police Department. If you know anything about this crime, call Cullman police. Get news...
wbrc.com
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday. The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. Police have not yet...
WAAY-TV
Madison County child killer found dead in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejects ex-Limestone County sheriff
Limestone County's convicted former sheriff will not get a rehearing in his appeal. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday overruled Mike Blakely's request to appear. Blakely is appealing to overturn his conviction on theft and ethics charges. His next option is to appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.
WAFF
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff has rehearing denied
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing. On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.
