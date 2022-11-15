Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
gophersports.com
Gophers Close Out Four-Game Home Stand vs. Central Michigan
TV: Big Ten Network (Jason Ross - pbp, Andy Katz, analyst) Tip Time: 8:01 p.m. (potential slide for tv) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play); Spencer Tollackson (Analyst) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team closes out a four-game home stand Thursday night as Central Michigan comes to town. Game time is set for 8 p.m., and televised on Big Ten Network. It will be a true Gopher doubleheader on BTN as the Gopher men's hockey program plays at 6 p.m.
gophersports.com
Premier Matchup as 'U' Travels to Michigan Nov. 17-18
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota men's hockey takes its show on the road for the next three weeks as it opens the trip at No. 3 Michigan Nov. 17-18 at Yost Ice Arena for a premier Big Ten Conference matchup. The No. 2-ranked Golden Gophers start the action Thursday night at 5:30...
gophersports.com
'U' Set for East Coast Road Swing to PSU, RU
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) have just four games left in the 2022 regular season. Minnesota will travel to Penn State (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) on Friday night (7:30 p.m. CT) and Rutgers (8-20, 2-14 Big Ten) on Sunday afternoon (Noon CT) for this weekend's road trip. BTN will televise Friday's match while Sunday's will be on B1G+. Anne Marie Anderson and Audrey Flaugh are on the call on Friday night. The Gophers enter this weekend at fourth place in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State (15-1), Wisconsin (15-1) and Nebraska (14-2). PENN STATE BROADCAST INFORMATION.
gophersports.com
Gophers to Host UConn in 2023-24 at Williams Arena
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota women's basketball program has added UConn to its upcoming schedule with a game to be played at Williams Arena in 2023. The Gophers will host the Huskies on Nov. 19, 2023, with the meeting being the first between the two programs in the state of Minnesota. The Gophers have met UConn three times all time with the last meeting coming on Nov. 20, 2021 in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Gophers also met the Huskies in the 2004 Final Four in New Orleans, La. UConn holds an all-time record of 3-0 against the Maroon and Gold. Minnesota is 24-13 against current teams in the BIG EAST.
gophersports.com
Gophers Headed to Fargo for First Road Test
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (2-0, 0-0 B1G) looks to begin the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018-19 when the team visits North Dakota State (2-0, 0-0 Summit) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+ and can be heard on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Women's Hoops Sign Five for 2023-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen has announced the addition of five student-athletes that have signed National Letters of Intent or an Acceptance of Admission to join the Minnesota women's basketball program for the 2023-24 season. Signing NLIs with the Golden Gophers are Kennedy Klick, MyKynnlie Dalan, Ajok Madol and Dominika Paurová while Brynn Senden signed an Acceptance of Admission.
gophersports.com
Zhu, Yablonski Garner Weekly Big Ten Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota fifth-year senior Joy Zhu and freshman Ava Yablonski have each been recognized by the Big Ten for their efforts in last week's dual meet win over Iowa. Zhu was named the Big Ten Diver of the Week for the fourth time this season, while Yablonski was...
gophersports.com
Game 11: Minnesota vs. Iowa
Last Meeting: Minnesota lost 27-22 in iowa City (11/13/21) Television: FOX // Tim Brando (PXP), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: KFAN | SiriusXM: 99 or 196 | SXM App: 958 // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer) FIVE THINGS TO KNOW. 1.
gophersports.com
Rossi Nominated for Broyles Award
University of Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is a nominee for the Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top assistant coach. Rossi oversees a defense that is ranked No. 4 in the nation in scoring defense (13.1 points) and No. 8 in the nation in total defense (274.0). Minnesota is also ranked No. 2 in the nation in 3rd down conversion defense (25.4%), No. 7 in the nation in first downs defense (141), No. 7 in team passing efficiency defense (107.29) and No. 13 in rushing defense (106.8).
gophersports.com
Braun Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota guard Mara Braun has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the first time, the conference announced Monday. The Wayzata, Minn., native dropped an average of 27.5 points per game in her first two collegiate contests, including 34 and a buzzer-beating shot to take down Lehigh 101-99 on Sunday night. Her 27.5 points per game ranks first in the Big Ten and No. 7 nationally.
gophersports.com
Evans Named to Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year Watch List
University of Minnesota men's basketball signed recruit Dennis Evans has been named to the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year watch list, announced today by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The five finalists will be announced in February and the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School...
