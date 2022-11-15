ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below. The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app. Vienna […]
VIENNA, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston

Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DNR officers capture alleged poacher in Ritchie County

RITCHIE COUNTY — West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers taught a hunters education course on Nov. 4 and after leaving the class to have dinner together at a nearby restaurant, the officers were dispatched to investigate a nearby poaching incident on Bonds Creek Road. Officers Josh McLaughlin J.R. Casto,...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

New information provided in Wilson Furniture fire

New information was provided Saturday morning in the Wilson Furniture fire that happened Friday night in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Fire Department says the Wilson Furniture building is a total loss after Friday night’s fire. Fire officials told Owner Jason Wilson they believe the fire started on the 2nd floor of the furniture building. Crews battled the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
CLARKSBURG, WV

