Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
connect-bridgeport.com
Charles Pointe Crossing's Main Boulevard is Named after State Native Key to Development's Plan, Layout
Genesis Partners joined with local government officials on Thursday to officially name the main boulevard that will take traffic off of State Route 279 and into the new Charles Pointe Crossing. Charles Pointe Crossing is the newest phase of Charles Pointe - a 1,700 acre award-winning Master Planned Development located...
connect-bridgeport.com
City Leader on Police Front who Assisted Countless Bridgeport Students, Dolores Shelton, Passes at 86
Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022. She was born April 5, 1936, in Upshur County (Buckhannon) WV, the...
PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below. The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app. Vienna […]
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
West Virginia police investigating illegal deer kill with a unique antler set
West Virginia police are investigating an illegal deer kill that had a unique antler set. West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer Gieseke investigated a complaint of an illegal deer kill in southern Tyler County, West Virginia. The illegally killed buck was said to have a branched main beam on the left side with four points […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston
Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DNR officers capture alleged poacher in Ritchie County
RITCHIE COUNTY — West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers taught a hunters education course on Nov. 4 and after leaving the class to have dinner together at a nearby restaurant, the officers were dispatched to investigate a nearby poaching incident on Bonds Creek Road. Officers Josh McLaughlin J.R. Casto,...
West Virginia students ‘became ill’; Investigation underway
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 234 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 33; State Deaths at 7,569
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Nov. 17) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 612,047 with an increase of 234 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
WDTV
Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
New information provided in Wilson Furniture fire
New information was provided Saturday morning in the Wilson Furniture fire that happened Friday night in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Fire Department says the Wilson Furniture building is a total loss after Friday night’s fire. Fire officials told Owner Jason Wilson they believe the fire started on the 2nd floor of the furniture building. Crews battled the […]
WDTV
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Friday afternoon after three students at Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital. Authorities said a call came in that a few students had “very serious and adverse reactions to something.”. While officials do...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Nurse for More than 50 Years and a Business Owner, Lucille M. Tackett, Passes at 81
Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell. She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in...
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
WDTV
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
