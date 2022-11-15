Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Airport Authority accepts manager’s resignation
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is once again looking for a manager. The Wood County Airport Authority held an emergency meeting Friday morning at the county courthouse and voted 4-0 to accept the resignation of Denise Myers, who started in the job Aug. 1. “Our current manager...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County judges recuse themselves from former sheriff’s lawsuits
PARKERSBURG — Three lawsuits involving a former Wood County sheriff and other officials have changed judges over the last two weeks, one twice. They’re likely to be overseen by a judge from outside the county, but only after all three circuit judges have officially recused themselves from each case.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre BOE working to address staffing issues
BELPRE — The Belpre City Schools Board of Education is continuing its efforts to deal with staffing shortfalls. At Thursday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved a change to the district’s temporary substitute teacher requirements. Under Ohio Senate Bill 1, for the 2022-23 school year, the board will...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Development exec, Wood County Commission discuss area’s housing needs
PARKERSBURG — The area is in need of housing for a variety of people, a local development official told the Wood County Commission on Thursday. Wood County Development Executive Director Lindsey Piersol told the commission about Monday’s presentations by Patrick Bowen of Bowen National Research on the housing needs and availability in the area.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Shield Program honed to keep Jackson County schools safe
RIPLEY — The Shield Program was implemented at the start of the current school year in Jackson County Schools, with the focus of maximizing school safety procedures. It combined efforts from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Commission, and the Jackson County Board of Education working together to keep the county’s 12 schools as safe as possible.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Home getting new roof
MARIETTA — The Washington County Home has a new crowning glory. It’s a new roof, badly needed and just in time for winter. As Tebay Roofing employees continued working above them Wednesday, a small group of county home staff and residents joined local officials and others involved in the project for a ribbon cutting on the front porch of the home to celebrate the good news.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge grants motion freeing up Ohio Valley University transcripts
PARKERSBURG — A judge has granted a motion allowing the receivership handling the property of the shuttered Ohio Valley University to release student transcripts. Some students have been unable to get copies of their transcripts since the board of directors decided to close the private, Church of Christ-affiliated school in December amid mounting debt and questions over its ability to continue conferring degrees.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Historic Harmar Bridge repair continues
The Historic Harmar Bridge Company is methodically making progress on its way to reopening the pedestrian bridge that has so much to give Marietta: history, tourism, convenience, pedestrian safety and a sweet, brief respite from street traffic, provided courtesy of the peaceful river. At tonight’s Marietta City Council meeting, the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-13: * Teressa Gale Harper, 4901 Fourth Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Jessica Lynn Waggoner, Cairo, pleaded no contest to speeding and fined $180.25.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice for Judy: Cold case team takes up Petty murder investigation
PARKERSBURG — An independent group of investigators has taken on a cold case from 14 years ago in Wood County. The American Military University Cold Case Investigations Team of Charles Town, W.Va., is investigating the murder of Judy Petty of Parkersburg, whose body was found in February 2008 in the burned remains of a building on the family farm in Waverly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State University schedules winter commencement
GLENVILLE — Winter Commencement at Glenville State University Ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Waco Center. Graduates will receive degrees in business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science and music, among others. The students are from West Virginia, California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kelly Paving wins bid to handle Mountwood Park project
CHARLESTON — Two local projects were part of construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways recently, including a project at Mountwood Park in Wood County. The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a press release from the West Virginia...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Children’s Listening Place receives $2K donation from McDonald’s
PARKERSBURG — A local business owner wants to bring awareness for a non-profit organization where he serves as a member of the Board of Directors. Chad Nemesek, owner of several area McDonald’s restaurants, has donated $2,000 to The Children’s Listening Place Child Advocacy Center. “Every Friday, I...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Accounting society honors Marietta College students
MARIETTA — Three students from Parkersburg, Beverly and Vincent were among the four from Marietta College’s Accounting and Public Accounting programs honored for academic excellence at the annual Student Recognition Night hosted by the Parkersburg chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. They were David Fruner, class...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 12-16: * Ashley Nichols, Susan D. Nichols aka Susan Diane Nichols (indirect) to Jon Green, all interest tract 0.170 acres Fourth St. and Tracewell Ave., Lubeck District, $92,500. * Real Rentals Inc. to Thomas Lipscomb, Lot...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Former Doddridge County Sheriff receives jail sentence
WEST UNION — A former Doddridge County sheriff and magistrate has been sentenced for falsifying records, officials said. Michael Headley, a former magistrate and sheriff of Doddridge County, was sentenced Nov. 7 after a year-long investigation that began in November 2021 regarding the falsification of certain accounts, involving personal purchases, by not only Headley, but his assistant, Angela Lamb as well.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County receives funds for courthouse work
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission was awarded $19,800 from the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority to sharpen the dip edges on the Wood County Courthouse Building. When water comes down from rain, because those edges aren’t sharpened, the water comes back into the window wells and sits,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DNR officers capture alleged poacher in Ritchie County
RITCHIE COUNTY — West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers taught a hunters education course on Nov. 4 and after leaving the class to have dinner together at a nearby restaurant, the officers were dispatched to investigate a nearby poaching incident on Bonds Creek Road. Officers Josh McLaughlin J.R. Casto,...
Comments / 0