Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rodney Edward Miller
Rodney Edward Miller, 38, of Spencer died on Nov. 17, 2022, in Spencer. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Craig Hill Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Larry D. Boice
Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leo F. Jones
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent passed away Nov. 15, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sara Jean Bailey
Sara Jean Bailey, 87, died Nov. 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side. Per her request, she will be cremated and there will not be a viewing or funeral. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard Arlen Gumm
Richard Arlen Gumm, 91, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. He was born on May 27, 1931, in Belpre, Ohio, to the late Durward G. and Dora Anna (Powell) Gumm. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David L. Kehl
David L. Kehl, 58, of Lower Salem passed away at 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Masterton Cemetery. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The Stafford Masonic Lodge #300 will hold masonic services at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joyce Anne McMullen
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thomas A. Buckley
Thomas A. Buckley, 66, of Belleville, WV, passed away Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 18, 1956, the son of the late Ogden and Velma Jane Buckley. Thomas graduated in 1974 from Parkersburg South High School. He was previously employed by the WV Board of Education and as a Block Mason and Concrete Finisher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and farming. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roger L. Jeffers
My soul mate took God’s hand to be with his family and friends on Nov. 12, 2022, at the young age of 76. Celebration of his life, 1 p.m. Saturday, V.F W. Post 5108, Marietta. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kenneth Dale Robart
Kenneth Dale Robart, 80, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Nov. 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roger Wayne Ackerman
Roger Wayne Ackerman, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Wood County, WV, a son of the late George B. Ackerman and Vera J. (Wright) Ackerman. Roger enjoyed working with his hands and making things....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father in law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth) Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan and many precious friends.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David W. Trippett
David W. Trippett, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Parkersburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 17, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Denver and Mildred Trippett. David joined the Army and proudly served his country. He was stationed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authority accepts resignation of airport manager
PARKERSBURG – The Wood County Airport Authority voted this morning to accept the resignation of airport Manager Denise Myers. Myers, who took on the job Aug. 1, did not give a reason for her departure in the resignation letter submitted Thursday. Authority members held an emergency meeting in the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg South junior seizes every opportunity, enjoys tackling challenges
PARKERSBURG — Born and raised in Parkersburg, Erin Carmicle embraces challenge in her life. Carmicle is a junior at Parkersburg South High School with a 4.5 GPA. She takes all honors and AP courses. Some of the classes she is taking include AP European History, AP Biology, and dual credit Human Anatomy.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Children’s Listening Place receives $2K donation from McDonald’s
PARKERSBURG — A local business owner wants to bring awareness for a non-profit organization where he serves as a member of the Board of Directors. Chad Nemesek, owner of several area McDonald’s restaurants, has donated $2,000 to The Children’s Listening Place Child Advocacy Center. “Every Friday, I...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Cardiology donates AED to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG — Three automated external defibrillators have been donated to Discovery World on Market by Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. John Vickers, CEO of Parkersburg Cardiology Associates, presented the units to Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World on Market, on Thursday at the museum. The children’s museum is grateful, according...
Comments / 0