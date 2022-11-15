Thomas A. Buckley, 66, of Belleville, WV, passed away Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 18, 1956, the son of the late Ogden and Velma Jane Buckley. Thomas graduated in 1974 from Parkersburg South High School. He was previously employed by the WV Board of Education and as a Block Mason and Concrete Finisher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and farming. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

BELLEVILLE, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO