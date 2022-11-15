Read full article on original website
Police: Tucson teens charged after developmentally disabled man beaten to death with baseball bat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teens are facing murder charges after a developmentally disabled, non-verbal Tucson man was beaten to death with a baseball bat. The Tucson Police Department said a 13-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held on $1 million bonds. The TPD said the teens’ names and mugshots are not available.
Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper spraying employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month. Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road. The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as...
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help. Two men are shown on surveillance video posing as maintenance workers for the Villas de Kino Apartments in South Tucson. In the video, they are seen knocking on the door and asking where the water heater is.
UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high school in Pinal County is on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired nearby on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies confirmed they were called to San Manuel High School in response to reports that shots were fired. According to the...
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed...
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 20-year-old Sean Christian from Tucson and 22-year-old Anna Hicks from San Luis Obispo, California are the men’s and women’s winners of El Tour de Tucson. The unofficial time for Christian was 3 hours, 49 minutes, 1.2 seconds. Christian was just 1.2 seconds...
Organizations helping those in need during hunger and homelessness awareness week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizations are pushing to raise awareness about food and housing insecurity in our community as more people are finding themselves needing help. The city of Tucson says there 2,227 homeless people on the streets, but organizations like Gospel Rescue Mission say the actual number...
Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?. This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?
Weather to be sunny, breezy over weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Weekend temperatures will remain slightly below normal for both Saturday and Sunday in Tucson. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with breezy conditions, especially from late Saturday into Sunday afternoon. A warming trend kicks off next week as a high pressure ridge rebuilds over...
Pima Community College board chair resigns unexpectedly
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A search is now on for a new Pima Community College Board member. Board chair Catherine Ripley unexpectedly announced she’s resigning to take care of her elderly mother. Her term runs through 2026. This means there will be three new board members around...
Tucson company plays big role in Artemis 1 Launch
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -NASA’s Artemis 1 soared into space Wednesday morning, kicking off a near month-long journey around the moon and back. Thousands of people across the country, including companies in Tucson, worked to make this third attempt successful. Grant Anderson, the CEO of Paragon Space Development,...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Quiet week of weather continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a breezy start to Thursday, winds have relaxed for the afternoon with highs running a few degrees below normal. Clouds will increase overnight with skies gradually becoming sunny throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will continue to run near or below normal through at least early next week, meaning highs in the 60s and 70s for Tucson. The weekend is looking like a great one, outside of gusty winds returning Sunday.
Washington State downs Arizona, keeps Wildcats from possible bowl berth
TUCSON (KOLD News 13) - Washington State topped the University of Arizona 31-20 Saturday afternoon, keeping the Wildcats from a possible bowl berth. The Wildcats will now turn their attention to getting revenge against Arizona State next week. The Duel in the Desert will be in Tucson Friday and kickoff is set for 12 p.m. You can get tickets HERE.
