Minneapolis, MN

Johnson, Penn push Blue Demons past Gophers 69-53

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghPEK_0jB1qt0s00

WCCO Evening Digital Update: November 14, 2022 01:09

MINNEAPOLIS - Javan Johnson scored 20 points, Eral Penn added a double-double and DePaul cruised past Minnesota 69-53 on Monday night.

Johnson knocked down 7 of 15 shots for DePaul (3-0), adding eight rebounds. Penn scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Blue Demons controlled the glass 48-32.

Umoja Gibson scored nine of his 14 points in the first half to help DePaul take a 34-22 lead at intermission. Philmon Gebrewhit scored 15. Gibson handed out eight assists.

Dawson Garcia topped Minnesota (2-1) with 19 points and six rebounds. Pharrel Payne scored 12, while Ta'lon Cooper finished with 10 points and six assists.

The Golden Gophers, who start three underclassmen, shot just 33.3% on their home floor and made only 4 of 16 from 3-point range. DePaul shot 43.8% overall and hit 7 of 19 from distance (36.8%).

The Blue Demons have won five of the last six matchups with Minnesota and lead the all-time series 11-8.

CBS Minnesota

Iowa edges Minnesota 13-10 to keep Floyd, control B1G West

MINNEAPOLIS — Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.Jack Campbell caused a fumble and came up with an interception off a tipped pass to thwart Minnesota drives in the closing minutes for Iowa (7-4, 5-3), which would repeat as division champions and return to the conference title game by beating Nebraska next week.Iowa got a break...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dawson leads Gophers over Central Michigan 68-60

MINNEAPOLIS - Dawson Garcia scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half and Minnesota beat Central Michigan 68-60 on Saturday night. Ta'lon Cooper added 12 points with eight assists and Braeden Carrington had 11 points for the Golden Gophers (3-1), who shot 48%, including 7 of 18 from the arc. Kevin Miller led the Chippewas (1-2) with 19 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela added 15 points and Reggie Bass 10. Central Michigan shot only 31% and made 6 of 25 from 3-point range. The Gophers were leading by nine points in the second half when they went on a 16-6 run - led by five points from Carrington and four from Garcia - over four minutes that left them ahead by 19 with seven minutes remaining. Central Michigan responded with a 12-2 run to get within nine with three minutes to go. Though Minnesota made nine free throws in the final two minutes to fend off the Chippewas, the Gophers sank just 12 of 21 in the second half. Miller scored 15 points in the first half to keep the Chippewas within five, 31-26, at the break.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Wild unveil special jerseys to celebrate Native American Heritage Day

MINNEAPOLIS -- When the Minnesota Wild warm up before their game on Friday, they'll be wearing jerseys that celebrate Minnesota's Indigenous history.Native Americans were part of the inception of hockey and other stick-and-ball games like lacrosse. To celebrate Native American Heritage Day on Friday, the Wild are reflecting on the roots of the sport.The jersey features a redesigned logo with four tipis along the Mississippi river, and Mini Sota Makoce, Minnesota's name in the Dakota language, which translates to "the land where the waters reflect the skies." There are also two eagles that adorn the jersey. "We have the two eagles, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves to rout of Magic, 126-108

ORLANDO, Fla. - Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the first half in a 126-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.Edwards and Towns had season scoring highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3% in posting their biggest victory margin of the season.Edwards' big scoring night and six assists were birthday presents for Towns, who turned 27 on Tuesday."I texted him and told him, 'Happy birthday,' and that I would see him this morning," Edwards said. "He did what he gets paid to do for his birthday - 10...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

PHILADELPHIA — Against another short-handed team, the Timberwolves again came up big on the road.Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D'Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night."We took a lot of bad shots, I definitely did, but we got the win, though," Edwards said of a 7-of-21 effort.The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. P.J. Tucker suffered...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS --  A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"We're ready for it": Vikings fans excited for home game Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.— Vikings fans are flocking to the Twin Cities to watch their team in action this weekend. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday."We bought our tickets at the beginning of the year. We had no idea how the season was going to go. It worked out," California resident and Vikings fan Allan Pope said.It's a good season to be a Vikings fan. The team currently sits 8-1 and is riding into its home game with seven consecutive wins. When it comes to fans, though, purple and gold loyalty runs deep—no matter what kind of season the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It's Minnesota": Saturday's temps more January than November

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Saturday's high temperature of 18 degrees is typical for mid-November – as a low, not a high. The temperatures are the coldest in the Twin Cities since February and are more typical of a January weekend than one before Thanksgiving. "It's brisk, yes," said Jason Schmidt of St. Louis Park. "I don't know if I was quite ready for winter to start as early as it did, but as least the sun's out, that's a nice change."Schmidt was one of a half dozen people letting their dogs roam free at Bryant Lake Off-Leash Park Saturday morning."[My dog] doesn't...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds.Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The 32-year-old Farmer batted .255 with 14 home runs and 78 RBIs in 526 at-bats for the Reds in 2022, his second season as a regular in the lineup. He started 98 games at shortstop, 36 at third base and 10 as the designated hitter.The Twins traded third baseman Gio...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Bitter cold, windy Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's still November, but if you're going outside, you'll need to dress for January-like weather.Feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits on Saturday due to the wind. The state is under an extremely cold air mass, which means we'll be feeling the coldest air since March. The winds will change directions on Sunday for more typical temperatures; they'll reach the 30s, where they'll stay for most of the week.Overnight, the northern Twin Cities area could see a light dusting of snow, but it'll stay under an inch. Roads could still be slick early in the morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Another day of on-and-off snow before bitter cold arrives

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be yet another day of on-and-off snow showers across Minnesota.Pockets of snow early in the day could snarl the morning commute, so WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert.Aside from the snow, Thursday will be a transition day, temperature-wise. Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-20s.Colder air arrives Thursday night, and on Friday, temperatures will drop into the teens.Expect more snow late Friday into Saturday morning, and Saturday will be another very cold day.Sunday will be slightly warmer, but temperatures will still be below average. By next Tuesday, temperatures should be above freezing again.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Avian flu made 2022 a challenge for turkey farmers as Thanksgiving approaches

CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- In less than a week, families will be celebrating Thanksgiving. That means grocery stores and retailers are starting to see a spike in turkey sales. Minnesota happens to be the number one turkey-producing state in the country."Usually, what we'll do is buy a smoked turkey for some of our friends," customer Jane Hart said.At Ferndale Market in Cannon Falls, the Friday before Thanksgiving is a warm-up day, before shoppers get serious about turkey."We'll have thousands of people coming over the next, few days to buy their turkey right at the source," owner John Peterson said.Peterson is a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MSP Airport anticipating influx of travelers over Thanksgiving holdiay

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is anticipating tens of thousands of travelers throughout the course of the Thanksgiving holiday.The peak travel day will be Wednesday, officials said, with an anticipated 32,300 passengers moving through the airport's security checkpoints.The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the second busiest day with 32,200 passengers. According to AAA, more than 4.5 million Americans will travel by air over the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period. That figure is up 8% compared to last year.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chief: Golden Valley school wants a warrant before handing over video of student with gun

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A Golden Valley middle school has confirmed that there was in fact a weapon on their campus.The school didn't alert police until days later. And now, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says the school won't give them video of the student showing it off on social media without a warrant.Police told WCCO they are frustrated that they were contacted days after the video circulated, and are only now getting involved in the investigation.Sandburg Middle School is part of the Robbinsdale Area School District. The district tells us protocol was followed after learning of a potential...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

No injuries after fire destroys home in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Crews were working early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire in north Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Fire Department says a home on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North was deemed uninhabitable. There was a fire showing on the first and second floor of the building.By 8:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for two adults.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 teen dead, another injured after apartment shooting in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured.Officers learned of gunshot victims in a car on Interstate 94 and 57th Avenue North. They arrived at the scene shortly before 9 p.m. and the victims, who were both 17 years old, were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.Police say the shooting took place at an apartment on the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North. The victims then drove to the place where they were found.Another 17-year-old boy was arrested for aiding and abetting murder. He's currently in custody. Police say it's possible that there are other suspects at large, but there's no danger to the public. The three teenagers knew each other, they say, and the shooting is not believed to be a random crime.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

On Give to the Max Day, food shelves report 30% increase in need this year

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday marks the 14th annual Give to the Max Day. It's a nonprofit fundraising event organized by GiveMN.Nearly one-third of the thousands of organizations who benefit from Give to the Max Day, say they rely on fundraising for most of the year. This year is especially critical."Need is increasing. we have folks because of the economy, long term impacts of the pandemic who are seeking more services that they ever had before," GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg said.Second Harvest Heartland has felt that impact firsthand."We've just gone through the hungriest summer and fall in recent memory," CEO Allison O'Toole...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flu outbreaks in schools the worst in 5 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flu season is back with a vengeance this year. Hospitalizations are up and outbreaks are closing some schools, all earlier than in years past."It was really backed up, we were supposed to get it like 40 minutes sooner," high school student Hal Weilandgruber said.After waiting, Weilandgruber got his flu shot at CVS Pharmacy in St. Paul Saturday. He's a sophomore at Roseville High School where he said many of his classmates and teachers have been out sick."We've had like eight substitutes," he said.MORE: "Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 32-year-old from Oakdale in Sunday homicide in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

