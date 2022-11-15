Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage. Putin, whose attack on Ukraine over the past nine months has devastated the European country and roiled the global economy, declined to attend any of the diplomatic gatherings -- and instead found himself subject to significant censure as international opposition to his war appeared to harden.
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year
Clayton News Daily
COP27 summit agrees on climate fund for 'loss and damage' in landmark deal
Delegates from nearly 200 counties at the COP27 climate summit have agreed to set up a loss and damage fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters, in a landmark deal early Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The complete COP27 agreement, of which the fund is a...
Clayton News Daily
Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of "a new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, alongside his young daughter, whose existence had not previously been confirmed. Striking photographs released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) appear to show Kim hand in hand with the girl,...
Clayton News Daily
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing mild symptoms" and...
Clayton News Daily
State Dept. on Griner: Russia Won’t ‘Seriously Negotiate’
After WNBA star Brittney Griner was transferred to a Russian penal colony in the country’s Mordovia region earlier this week, the U.S. Department of State released a statement criticizing Russia’s unwillingness to “seriously negotiate” a prisoner swap for Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan. “We are...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on historic fund
Reaction as delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday
Clayton News Daily
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil. Three prime ministers have governed the Southeast Asian country since a febrile election with a record turnout was fought four years ago on the key issue of corruption. This time around, the economy -- and the rising cost of living -- is likely to be the key battleground.
Comments / 0