Louisville, KY

Louisville Ballet hosts Nutcracker Family Storytimes at Louisville libraries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Following a two year hiatus, the Louisville Ballet and Louisville Free Public Library are teaming up to bring back Nutcracker Family Storytime. Children of all ages and their families will join a Louisville Ballet dancer for a reading of The Nutcracker, followed by Nutcracker-themed...
