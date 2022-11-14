Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
wrestleview.com
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
WWE bringing the heat to downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to an arena near you!. The BOK Center said it will host the WWE Monday night event in downtown Tulsa on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The BOK Center said spectators can see Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. United States Champion Seth Freakin’ Rollins, plus Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Damage CTRL and many more.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
tjrwrestling.net
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
wrestleview.com
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Segment Made Ron Simmons Say 'Damn! Finally!'
Much like Cameron Crowe's career making critically acclaimed films, the WWE 24/7 Championship appears to be no more, after Nikki Cross pulled a Madusa and (almost) tossed the title into the trash last week on "WWE Raw." And while some, like Dana Brooke, are mourning the title's demise, at least one WWE legend is thrilled the belt is gone. During a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons was busy putting his John Hancock on several 8x10s when he was informed that the 24/7 Title had found its way into the garbage can, and his reaction was very telling.
Daily Update: Steve Austin, WWE Raw, Vitor Belfort
Dave Meltzer covers Steve Austin, WWE Raw, and Vitor Belfort pulling out of a fight.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Potentially Running Big International Event In 2023
Following Monday Night Raw, a report has broken that says WWE could be considering holding a big “international live event” very early in 2023. 2022 will be remembered for a lot of reasons in the wrestling world. The return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ring, the return to WWE of Cody Rhodes, the rise and rise of Logan Paul, the All Out fight between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, and of course, the retirement of Vince McMahon.
wrestleview.com
WWE NXT Preview (11/15/2022): Title Tuesday, Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match
Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. NXT will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Von Wager. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also make an appearance tonight to issue a statement on the upcoming NXT Deadline event.
Comments / 0