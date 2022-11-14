The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about scam calls claiming to be the sheriff’s office. At least one victim lost a large amount of money. Via its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said they have received multiple reports of people who have received calls from someone impersonating law enforcement and seemingly coming from the main phone number for Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is telling people he has legal paperwork for them and later requests money.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO