centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Meth, guns and cash seized in Bend man’s arrest, DCSO says
A Bend man has been arrested after drugs, multiple firearms and cash was seized in a bust by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon. Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4 counts) Theft I by Receiving (stolen firearm) The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a...
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man arrested, suspected of cocaine trafficking
A Bend man arrested Sunday morning, accused of trafficking cocaine into Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Benny Garcia, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop in La Pine around 12:21 a.m. Sunday. CODE said Garcia imported cocaine from the southern California area into central Oregon,...
opb.org
Jury convicts Ian Cranston of manslaughter in Bend nightclub shooting
Your browser does not support the audio element. A Deschutes County jury Wednesday found Ian Cranston guilty of first-degree manslaughter, more than a year after he shot and killed Barry Washington, Jr., an unarmed Black man, outside a bar in downtown Bend. The jury found him not guilty of the...
kptv.com
Head-on crash on Highway 26 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 26 left two people dead and one injured Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded near milepost 114 at about 7:40 p.m. An investigation revealed that an eastbound Toyota Tacoma was passing several cars in the fog when it crashed head-on into a westbound gold Chevrolet Malibu.
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says phone scam claims to be sheriff
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about scam calls claiming to be the sheriff’s office. At least one victim lost a large amount of money. Via its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said they have received multiple reports of people who have received calls from someone impersonating law enforcement and seemingly coming from the main phone number for Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is telling people he has legal paperwork for them and later requests money.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ian Cranston verdict: Guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of murder
Ian Cranston was found guilty Wednesday of first and second degree manslaughter, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington, Jr. He was found not guilty of second degree murder. Washington was shot and killed in downtown Bend in September 2021. “I’m just...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Illegal marijuana operations statewide lose millions in raids
OREGON — Multiple law enforcement agencies ramped up enforcement of illegal marijuana grows throughout Southern Oregon, but are the profits being lost in those raids enough to deter operations from the valley?. One Oregon State Police (OSP) lieutenant says he wishes these raids crippled illegal marijuana operations, but they’re...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend trailer theft caught on Ring video camera
Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera in Bend caught a vehicle pulling up to a trailer that was reported stolen on Friday. The incident occurred on a dirt road that runs along the Pilot Butte Cemetery. Video footage shows what Bend Police say is believed to be a 2007...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.
Oregon sheriffs blow off enforcement of new gun law
Although Oregon residents voted this month that the state should require permits for gun purchases and criminally prohibit certain ammunition magazines, at least five sheriffs plan to disregard the new law.
kptv.com
Highway 101 roll-over crash leaves man dead
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on highway 101 near milepost 344 left a man dead early Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police. A northbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 41-year-old Allen Shaffar, left the road for an unknown reason just after 2:30 a.m. and rolled over. Shaffar was dead by the time emergency personnel arrived.
Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK
Deschutes County commissioners have given final approval for development of a new, third Redmond 'safe parking' program site on county-owned land near SE Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, The post Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Jefferson Co., Nov. 15
On November 12, at approximately 7:23PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 26, near NE Poplar St, in Madras. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon Chevrolet Impala, operated by Stuart Smith (22) of Warm Springs, was northbound on Highway 26 when it struck a pedestrian, Albert Lloyd French III (70) of Madras, in the northbound “B” lane near the intersection with NE Poplar St. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The occupants of the Impala were not injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated. Hwy 26 was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Madras Police Department and ODOT.
