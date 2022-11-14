ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Meth, guns and cash seized in Bend man’s arrest, DCSO says

A Bend man has been arrested after drugs, multiple firearms and cash was seized in a bust by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon. Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4 counts) Theft I by Receiving (stolen firearm) The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man arrested, suspected of cocaine trafficking

A Bend man arrested Sunday morning, accused of trafficking cocaine into Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Benny Garcia, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop in La Pine around 12:21 a.m. Sunday. CODE said Garcia imported cocaine from the southern California area into central Oregon,...
BEND, OR
opb.org

Jury convicts Ian Cranston of manslaughter in Bend nightclub shooting

Your browser does not support the audio element. A Deschutes County jury Wednesday found Ian Cranston guilty of first-degree manslaughter, more than a year after he shot and killed Barry Washington, Jr., an unarmed Black man, outside a bar in downtown Bend. The jury found him not guilty of the...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Head-on crash on Highway 26 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 26 left two people dead and one injured Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded near milepost 114 at about 7:40 p.m. An investigation revealed that an eastbound Toyota Tacoma was passing several cars in the fog when it crashed head-on into a westbound gold Chevrolet Malibu.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says phone scam claims to be sheriff

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about scam calls claiming to be the sheriff’s office. At least one victim lost a large amount of money. Via its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said they have received multiple reports of people who have received calls from someone impersonating law enforcement and seemingly coming from the main phone number for Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is telling people he has legal paperwork for them and later requests money.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Ian Cranston verdict: Guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of murder

Ian Cranston was found guilty Wednesday of first and second degree manslaughter, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington, Jr. He was found not guilty of second degree murder. Washington was shot and killed in downtown Bend in September 2021. “I’m just...
BEND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
KTVL

Ripple Effect: Illegal marijuana operations statewide lose millions in raids

OREGON — Multiple law enforcement agencies ramped up enforcement of illegal marijuana grows throughout Southern Oregon, but are the profits being lost in those raids enough to deter operations from the valley?. One Oregon State Police (OSP) lieutenant says he wishes these raids crippled illegal marijuana operations, but they’re...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend trailer theft caught on Ring video camera

Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera in Bend caught a vehicle pulling up to a trailer that was reported stolen on Friday. The incident occurred on a dirt road that runs along the Pilot Butte Cemetery. Video footage shows what Bend Police say is believed to be a 2007...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday

Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Highway 101 roll-over crash leaves man dead

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on highway 101 near milepost 344 left a man dead early Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police. A northbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 41-year-old Allen Shaffar, left the road for an unknown reason just after 2:30 a.m. and rolled over. Shaffar was dead by the time emergency personnel arrived.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns

A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
BURNS, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 26 Fatal, Jefferson Co., Nov. 15

On November 12, at approximately 7:23PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 26, near NE Poplar St, in Madras. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon Chevrolet Impala, operated by Stuart Smith (22) of Warm Springs, was northbound on Highway 26 when it struck a pedestrian, Albert Lloyd French III (70) of Madras, in the northbound “B” lane near the intersection with NE Poplar St. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The occupants of the Impala were not injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated. Hwy 26 was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Madras Police Department and ODOT.
MADRAS, OR

