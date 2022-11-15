ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJEtP_0jB1nZjd00

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places.

The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus from the nation of 1.4 billion people and the world’s second-largest economy.

That comes as China reported 17,772 new cases over the previous 24 hours and follows slight changes to quarantine and other anti-virus restrictions announced last week to reduce cost and disruption.

The major provincial capital of Shijiazhuang just outside Beijing has also reopened free testing centers after just one day of closure. The move to require residents to pay for tests underscored the growing economic cost the policy is inflicting on local governments.

Beijing has also closed some testing sites in recent days, but was reopening many on Tuesday. While case numbers remain relatively low in the city of more than 21 million, a recent increase has led to some restaurants and other businesses being forced to close and villages that largely house blue-collar workers placed under lockdown.

Most parts of the city require a negative test result to gain access to public places. In some cases, that test must have been taken within the previous 24 hours. Fewer testing sites had produced long cold weather waits.

Some lockdowns on residential compounds and entire city districts remain in place around China, including in parts of the crucial southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou and other cities whose industrial bases are closely tied to global supply chains.

Some Guangzhou residents angered by restrictions have reportedly clashed with authorities. Over the summer, sporadic protests had broken out in China’s largest city, Shanghai. Many Chinese have complained that such heavy-handed measures have led to food shortages and increasing poverty, with factory and service workers losing their jobs because they are prevented from leaving their homes.

In the latest indication of the economic toll, Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened, government data showed. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their homes.

Chinese economic growth rebounded to 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September from the first half’s 2.2%, but economists say activity already was cooling. They have cut forecasts of annual growth to as low as 3%, which would be among the weakest in decades.

Local party officials are under immense pressure to curb new outbreaks, but directions from the central government have lately become harder to gauge. China appears to be cautiously attempting to join the rest of the world while refusing to drop policies in which the party and leader Xi Jinping have deeply invested their authority and reputation.

Xi himself is in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit this week after being absent from most global gatherings throughout the pandemic.

Xi met Monday with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting and is expected to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit later in Bangkok.

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

On Tuesday, a missile landed in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. Two people were killed in the blast. Their deaths were a direct consequence of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, though in the fog of war it was not immediately clear which side was to blame. Initial theories held that the missile had been fired by Russia at Ukraine and gone astray, though later U.S. intelligence suggested that it had instead been part of an interceptor fired by Ukraine at a Russian missile. Consensus has formed around the latter idea.
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
The Jewish Press

Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
BBC

Reports of Chinese police stations in US worry FBI

The FBI is "concerned" by reports that secret "police stations" linked to China have been set up across the US. A September report issued by the NGO Safeguard Defenders revealed the presence of these stations around the world, including in New York. The FBI's director, Christopher Wray, told senior politicians...
NEW YORK STATE
CNN

Construction completed on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port

CNN — Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, has a storage problem. At the West African trade hub’s shipping terminals, projected demand for container space far outstrips capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Lekki Deep Sea Port.
The Independent

Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK

Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
The Independent

Voices: There’s only one thing to blame for the pointless migrant deal with France – Brexit

It is a curious thing that a country with such an acute shortage of labour that it is going into recession will pay a foreign neighbour even more money to prevent workers coming over to plug the gaps. That, though, is precisely where the UK is with the deal the government has concluded with the French. Instead of giving the French police £54m to attempt the impossible and to stop the small boat crossings across the English Channel, the UK is now going to sub them some £63m a year to do so. Voila! How’s that for an inflation-busting...
The Independent

UK considering Swiss-style links with EU – report

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.Any such shift, only a few years after Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU after years of back-and-forth negotiations, would likely inflame backbench Tory Brexiteers.Downing Street sources rejected the report but the Times suggested that behind closed doors some in Government have indicated that the pursuit...
coinchapter.com

Taiwan Prepares For War In Response To Escalation From China – Report

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – As China increased its military activity and training near Taiwan, the official Taipei is getting ready for a war, sources report. Moreover, the Taiwanese government started taking “concrete steps” to defend and train itself in preparation for a “real war scenario.”. Taipei also...
The Associated Press

Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing Friday of all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known. The demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown of the entire city of 25 million that devastated its economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities. At the start of the lockdown, authorities said it would last just days but then kept extending the deadline. China has shown no sign of backing away from its hardline “zero-COVID” policy since a major congress of the ruling Communist Party concluded this week by awarding authoritarian leader Xi Jinping a third five-year term in power and packed top bodies with his loyalists.
BBC

Ghana economy: Chilli-sauce businesses feel the heat

Freda Maku Yoobi is hot and angry. The 33-year-old Ghanaian has been hit twice over by her country's economic woes. First, Covid-19 restrictions ended her work as a make-up artist and now rising prices have choked off her fledgling chilli-sauce business. These are problems that have hit countries across the...
The Associated Press

US and Russia clash over responsibility for missile strike

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border, an event the U.N. political chief called “a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation” of the nine-month war in Ukraine.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy