RMPR Little Gryphons hold on to beat Cougar Cubs for IYFL 8U crown

PINETOPS – A fumble return for a touchdown by Landon Williams in the third quarter proved to be the difference as the Rocky Mount Parks and Recreation Department Little Gryphons edged SouthWest Edgecombe’s Cougar Cubs 14-7 for the Independent Youth Football League 8U (Rookie) championship Saturday morning at SouthWest Edgecombe High School.

Williams stripped the Cougar Cubs’ ball-carrier and went 23 yards for the go-ahead score with 3:57 left in the third quarter. Carter Parker’s pass to Delonte Washington for the conversion put the Little Gryphons ahead 14-7.

The Cougar Cubs put forth a solid drive on their next possession. Starting at midfield, Ja’Karrie Mabry ran for 14 and 17 yards down to the RM 19. A penalty, a tackle for loss, a fumble/recovery for a big loss and an incomplete pass resulted in a punt, and the Little Gryphons took over at their own 11 to start the final quarter.

RM chewed up the clock on its 13-play drive, with runs by Amare Jones (15 yards) and Isaiah Isler (24 yards) being highlights in addition to a SWE penalty.

Desperately needing a stop or, better yet, a fumble recovery, the Cougar Cubs got the latter at their own 18-yard line with just 1:41 remaining in the game.

A penalty and a tackle for loss brought up second down from the 3, but Mabry went 20 yards for a first down with 27.7 seconds left. Chase Lynch completed a four-yard pass to Mabry, and one play later, Mabry went 13 yards and got out of bounds at the SWE 40-yard line with 9.1 seconds left. Lynch then went four yards, and a trio of Little Gryphon defenders stopped Mabry for a two-yard gain to secure Rocky Mount’s victory.

RM drove from midfield to the Cougar Cubs’ 7 in 11 plays before the home team held on downs with 2:32 left in the first quarter. However, two plays later, the Little Gryphons recovered a SouthWest fumble at the 12.

On the second play following the turnover, Jones went 11 yards for the TD with 7:34 remaining in the first half to put RM ahead 6-0.

SWE used a run of 12 yards by Lynch and 11 yards by Jermayne Pollard to reach the Little Gryphons’ 27-yard line, but Williams then took the ball away from the Cougar Cubs runner and returned it 35 yards. SWE then held on downs and the offense moved to midfield in six plays to end the first half.

The Cougar Cubs took a 7-6 lead when Mabry handed to Lynch on a reverse and Lynch raced 50 yards for the tying score with 7:32 left in the third stanza. Reginald Draughn Jr. added the conversion run to put the home team ahead 7-6.

Members of the Rookie (8U) Cougars Cubs squad are Karson Williams, Ja’Karrie Mabry, Braydon Mabry, Amir Darden, Cashe Harrison, Messiah Higgs, Chase Lynch, Karter Daniels, Bereil Gaines Jr., Xavier Hardy, Ezeal Weston, Chandler Lassiter, Xavier McNair, O’Mari Draughn, Waylon Davis, Jacion White, Chris Williams, Tremayne Pollard, Jermayne Pollard, Jontavis Lyons, Aiden Lopez, Reginald Draughn Jr., Michael Light Jr. and Mason Cobb.

Members of the RMPR Little Gryphons 8U team are Jordan Bell, Kadien Bridgers, Mi’Keal Brown, Joshua Bryant, Peter Coates, Zyaire Collins, Elijah Davis, Neal Dickens, Kadian Dickens, JaDewrion Downey, Brody Fox, Ameir Hardy, Caleb Hardy, Jeremiah Harper, Tristan Harvey, Faraj Hatu, Isaiah Isler, Micheal Jackson, Titus Jackson, Amare Jones, Amari Kee, Bryson Lawrence, Jonah Moore, Jaqwon Morris, Carter Parker, Chase Parker, Joshua Powell-Outlaw, Da’marrion Richardson, Isaiah Scott, Kaecyn Staten, Avery Tucker, Delonte Washington, Landon Williams and Kashif Wynn.