Wesleyan women start season 2-0, win twice in Jean Edge Classic

The North Carolina Wesleyan University women’s basketball team, after an exhibition loss to Campbell to start the 2022-2023 season, officially opened its campaign with two games in the annual Jean Edge Classic on Friday and Saturday at Everett Gymnasium.

The Bishops won both games, defeating Carolina University 64-54 on Saturday and Mid-Atlantic Christian University 89-36 on Friday.

Led by Nadia Simmons’ 15 points and Nyesha Best’s 11, Wesleyan (2-0) used a 15-8 edge in the second quarter to take a 27-21 halftime lead against Carolina University, and the Bishops never trailed in the second half on their way to the win.

Wesleyan featured balanced offense, as Areina Harris, Deonna Adams and Destiney Bell collected seven points each while Corynthian Williams added six, Myesha Best chipped in five and Johnay Goddard had four. Kaniya Cromartie finished with two points.

The Bishops held a 48-39 rebounding edge (13-9 offensively and 35-30 defensively) behind nine boards from Simmons and seven each from Nyesha Best and seven from Goddard.

Both teams shot under 40 percent from the field (CU 21 of 62, 33.9 percent; Wesleyan 24 of 64, 37.5 percent). The Bishops were 9 of 14 from the free throw line (64.3 percent) compared to 7 of 16 by CU (43.8 percent).

The Bishops jumped out to a 10-3 lead but CU (1-3 overall) went on a 10-2 run to take a 13-12 advantage after the first quarter.

Simmons’ jumper with 9:06 left in the second quarter gave Wesleyan the lead for good, 14-13. The Bishops then turned up the defensive pressure and allowed the Bruins just one field goal over the next eight minutes while extending the lead to 27-15. CU then closed the first half with a pair of three-pointers to get within six.

In Friday’s game, Wesleyan and MACU battled the entire first quarter with the Bishops taking a 20-16 lead, and Wesleyan pushed the lead to 10 (38-28) at halftime.

The Bishops steamrolled their foes 51-8 in the second half, outscoring MACU 27-6 in the third quarter and 24-2 in the fourth stanza. A 12-0 run started the third quarter for Wesleyan, followed by a string of 16 straight points in the fourth quarter.

Four Bishops scored in double figures against the Mustangs.

Goddard finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Cromartie had 14 points and 16 rebounds as the two with double-doubles.

Also providing double digits in points were Harris (11 points) and Myesha Best (10 points).

Wesleyan shot 40 percent from the field (36 of 90) while the defense limited the Mustangs to just 24 percent (12 of 50).

The Bishops held a whopping 70-37 edge in rebounding and committed just 12 turnovers while forcing 28 out of MACU (1-1 overall).

Adams and Nyesha Best had eight points for Wesleyan while Simmons and Williams added seven points each.

Tyiesha Williams paced MACU with 20 points and eight rebounds and Carly James contributed eight points.

The 2022 Jean Edge Classic is the first since a two-year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic. This year’s tournament held special meaning for Wesleyan as it marked the fifth anniversary since the July 2017 passing of the Bishop legend.

Known as the true matriarch of Wesleyan women’s athletics, Edge began the softball program in 1974 and also gained notoriety as the head coach for the first-ever women’s basketball team during the 1976-77 season.

Additionally, her Bishop resume saw her serve as the head volleyball coach from 1975-77. Wesleyan’s softball facility, Edge Field, is named in her honor, as well as Edge Auxiliary Gymnasium in the Taylor Center.

In addition to her coaching duties, Wesleyan’s 1999 Athletics Hall of Fame inductee was also a member of the university’s faculty.

Lloyd and Elliott Nelson sponsored the tournament this year. The field also included Averett (Virginia) in addition to MACU, Carolina University and Wesleyan.

Cromartie and Nyesha Best were named to the all-tournament team.

Wesleyan plays at Meredith today (Tuesday) and will return home Friday for a 7 p.m. game against Brevard.