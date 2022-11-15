ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Little Vikings come up just short in IYFL 12U championship game

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094qFU_0jB1nQn600

TARBORO – The Tarboro Little Vikings came up just short in their goal of winning the Independent Youth Football League 12U (varsity) football championship on Saturday.

A late touchdown and extra point in the second quarter held up for C.B. Aycock as the Falcons won the title 7-6 at Vikings Stadium.

The Little Vikings’ lone points came on a 73-yard touchdown run by Arjahray Archer with 2:29 remaining in the first half. The conversion run was unsuccessful.

The Falcons needed just two plays to respond.

After a penalty moved Aycock back five yards to its own 43, Justin Hicks threw a pass to Caleb Jackson behind the line of scrimmage. The pass was dropped, but Jackson picked up the fumble and ran it down his own sideline for the tying touchdown with 1:52 left in the half. Hicks’s conversion run gave Aycock the lead.

Passes behind the line of scrimmage are deemed laterals and drops can be recovered and advanced by either team. Tarboro coaches voiced their displeasure at the call, saying a similar call was made during a previous game and play stopped because officials ruled the play dead.

The Little Vikings started their next possession near midfield but Demarco Richardson’s pass was intercepted by Devin Lewis.

Tarboro got the ball to start the second half and moved the ball from its own 37-yard line to the Aycock 46 before Jayden Legg of the Falcons recovered a fumble.

The Vikings defense held strong, however. Aycock drove from its 47 to the Tarboro 21, but on fourth down-and-9, Hicks’s pass to Jaydin Johnson was three yards short of the first down.

Tarboro’s next drive started off positive. Jaden Davis ran for five yards followed by a 19-yard burst from Archer and three yards from Bryson Strother. But on second down, the Vikings lost the ball on another fumble recovered by Legg with 4:36 left in the game.

The Falcons took possession at the Tarboro 43 and drove to the 23 before the Vikings stopped them on downs. However, just 1:14 remained on the clock.

Archer gained five yards on the first play but Aycock tackled William Smith for a five-yard loss after he caught a pass from Richardson. A penalty on Tarboro and one final running play (four yards by Archer) ended the contest as the Falcons celebrated their championship.

Members of the Little Vikings are Quan’Mari Knight, William Smith, Germaad Fenner, Jordan Farmer, Codadius Bullock, Arjahray Archer, Jordan Townsend, Dekeveon Eans, Demarco Richardson, Rein Bocook, Hunter Andrews, Demarcus Richardson, Bryson Strother, Ethan Whitaker, Alzevian Williams, Jamarius Tillery, Jaden Davis, Raheem McDaniel Jr., Kamari Spruill, Kenahrian Taylor, Jamurie Holden, Jayden Perry, Jamaal Wiggins, Antonio Draughn, Allen Hyman, J’yzir Dancey and Calvin Jenkins.

Rocky Mount, NC
