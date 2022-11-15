Rural home devasted by early morning fire

A fire early Monday morning ravaged a two-story residence in the 900 block of Evans Road in a rural area southwest of Nashville.

Brent Leggett, a spokesman for Momeyer Volunteer Fire-Rescue, told the Telegram the call came in at 3:15 a.m. and said he and fellow firefighters, upon arriving at the scene, saw flames and smoke, with the flames extending above the roofline.

The resident was at home when the fire broke out but no one was injured and the fire was brought under control probably around 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., Leggett said.

And Leggett said the Nash County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Asked the name of the resident, Leggett said he did not know what the rules are about releasing that information, but sources and Nash County property tax records said that the address is the home of Andrew Tyson.

In addition to Momeyer Volunteer Fire-Rescue, the Spring Hope Fire Department and Coopers Fire-Rescue responded, and upon arrival, the Nashville Fire Department was notified and for tanker assistance, the Stanhope Community Volunteer Fire Department was notified, Leggett said.

And the Bailey Fire Department brought a ladder truck for both salvaging and making sure the scene was wetted down, Leggett said.

Leggett said probably 25 to 26 firefighters responded.

Evans Road in the vicinity of the residence was closed off to vehicle traffic for safety reasons.

Word of the fire began circulating via the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.