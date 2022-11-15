ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

N.C. Wesleyan offers education programs to Nash sheriff's office employees

 4 days ago

N.C. Wesleyan University officials and Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone recently signed a partnership agreement offering educational opportunities to employees of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The partnership allows employees and their immediate families to develop practical skills that they can apply to their careers through certificate, undergraduate and graduate degree programs at N.C. Wesleyan.

“The Nash County Sheriff’s Office serves a vital role in our area. We are honored to have the opportunity to serve them and their families in return by offering an obtainable path to pursue their educational goals,” N.C. Wesleyan Vice President of Enrollment Michael Drew said.

N.C. Wesleyan is the only certificate-awarding university in Nash County. This partnership allows the institution to offer a one-time $250 University Award of enrollment in certificate classes to each sheriff’s office employee and their immediate family members during their last semester of enrollment.

N.C. Wesleyan University has certificate programs in Executive Leadership, Healthcare Administration and Human Resource Management that can be completed in as little as 16 weeks.

For those who are interested in pursuing their bachelor’s degree, N.C. Wesleyan will offer a $1,000 University Award at the end of the first semester of enrollment in undergraduate classes. Additionally, a second award of $1,000 will be presented at the end of their last semester, for a total University Award amount of $2,000.

Employees enrolling in N.C. Wesleyan’s Master of Business Administration or Master of Criminal Justice degree programs will receive a $500 University Award at the end of their first semester of enrollment in graduate classes. In addition, N.C. Wesleyan will award a second amount of $500 at the end of their last semester, for a total University Award amount of $1,000

Mutually benefitting both organizations, this partnership allows sheriff’s office employees to receive special rates to attend N.C. Wesleyan. In return, the sheriff’s office will market this opportunity and N.C. Wesleyan’s programs to all of its employees.

In addition, the sheriff’s office will also afford N.C. Wesleyan University an opportunity to educate sheriff’s office employees through email, on-site opportunities, flyers, brochures and the posting of other promotional materials.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office employees must remain employed with the agency in order for the employee or their immediate family members to remain eligible for this award.

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years.

