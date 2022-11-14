Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion
The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
Yardbarker
Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft
Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Already Shut Down A Major Trade Rumor
Ronald Acuna Jr. played through much pain during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was coming off of a torn ACL that knocked him out for the back half of the 2021 season and caused him to miss the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run. Acuna hit .266 with 15 home...
Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury
All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA 'Shocks World,' Signs Top Shortstop
MLB free agency is officially upon us, and the stove is heating up. The Angels have already been rumored to be in the running for a few of the market's top starting pitchers, which would fill one of the team's biggest needs. But they still have a need at shortstop,...
Yardbarker
Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment
Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
Yardbarker
How much would the Yankees have to pay to land superstar pitcher Justin Verlander?
The New York Yankees are looking to make a splash in free agency. Aside from retaining Aaron Judge, landing superstar pitcher Justin Verlander would give them a massive competitive edge. In fact, injecting Verlander into their existing starting rotation might make it the best in baseball. However, landing the expected...
Yardbarker
Yankees have made new offer to AL MVP Aaron Judge per Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees know that the clock is ticking when it comes to Aaron Judge. Don’t just take my word for it, General Manager Brian Cashman said it tonight. Cashman met with the media shortly after Aaron Judge was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player. The...
Yardbarker
Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks
Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
Yardbarker
Yankees showing interest in top free agent shortstops
While the New York Yankees are focused on trying to re-sign homegrown superstar Aaron Judge this offseason, they also have recently gauged interest in some possible backup plans, and one of them is a top star from their biggest rival. The MLB free agency market for shortstops this winter is...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner breaks silence on Brian Cashman’s future with team
The New York Yankees have come out of the gate firing in free agency, extending first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a three-year contract with an opt-out after the second season. Rizzo will earn about $17 million per year, receiving the security he desired when he rejected the team’s qualifying offer of $19.65 million. Now, the Yankees will turn their attention to Aaron Judge, but the contract extension of general manager Brian Cashman also looms large.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023
Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
Yardbarker
Paul Goldschmidt Takes Home Another Special MLB Honor
With the MVP Award winners set to be revealed tomorrow night on MLB Network, one candidate for the National League MVP Award has taken home yet another impressive accolade for the 2022 season. St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt, who appears to be the favorite to win the award, was...
Yardbarker
Guillermo Heredia pens farewell to Braves Country
In case you missed it yesterday, the Braves designated Guillermo Heredia for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster. There’s still a chance he could end up signing a minor-league contract with the organization; however, if his latest Instagram post is any indication, it doesn’t appear that there is anything in the works.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Player Reportedly Available Via Trade; Reunion Makes Sense
Would the Boston Red Sox be willing or able to acquire one of the key pieces of the 2021 roster, one year after shipping him away?. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is on the last year of his deal, and could become a cap casualty, much like he was in Boston a year ago.
Yardbarker
Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Offers Up Thought-Provoking Nolan Arenado Take
Nolan Arenado has been everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Colorado Rockies back in 2021. Arenado has given St. Louis the middle-of-the-order bat they so desperately needed before trading for him. After a hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 103...
Yardbarker
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision
Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners
Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Made 'Several Offers' In Free Agency, Expect To Break News Soon
Will the Boston Red Sox be announcing that they've signed some impact players in the coming days? It sounds like there is internal optimism after an active couple of weeks behind the scenes. The team has plenty of money freed up this offseason, and some key players they intend to...
