HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Frank Harris accounted for five touchdowns and 227 yards and Conference USA-leading UTSA smashed Rice 41-7. Harris’ 63- and 15-yard scoring runs put the Roadrunners ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. His 5-yard pass to Zakhari Franklin just before the quarter ended made it a three-score game. Down 41-0 just into the fourth, AJ Padgett threw a 43-yard touchdown to Bradley Rozner to get the Owls on the board.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO